Thompson the hero as Bonner & Prendergast walks off in extras

Freshman Madison Thompson (2-for-4) ripped a two-out, two-run, walk-off double to lift Bonner & Prendergast to a 10-9 victory in eight innings Friday.
Winning pitcher Meghan Sullivan led off the eighth with a triple. Ariana McGeary added an RBI single for the Pandas (2-2, 1-2 Catholic League).
In the Central League:
Ridley 1, Lower Merion 0 >> Ashley Shanks broke a scoreless tie with an RBI hit in the top of the eighth inning. She finished with three knocks, including a double.
Anna Torrens had a solid day also for the Green Raiders, as she contributed a single and a double. Morgan Chapman allowed only three hits in throwing a shutout.
Penncrest 12, Marple Newtown 3 >> Melody Gleason belted a grand slam in the second inning to spark the Lions (1-2, 1-2) to victory.
Emma Stauffer went 1-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, and Collette Ernst added two hits, an RBI and three runs scored.
Pitcher Maya Hartman notched the win.
Springfield 7, Radnor 5 >> Liz Duffy collected three singles and scored two runs to lead the Cougars (2-0, 2-0). Jenna Casasanto struck out seven in a complete game effort.
Audrey Rosenblum paced the Raiders by going 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a pair of runs scored.
In the Bicentennial League:
Calvary Christian 15, Delco Christian 2 >> Erin Mulholland’s home run was the lone offensive highlight for the Knights (1-1, 1-1).
In the Inter-Ac League:
Episcopal Academy 12, Agnes Irwin 2 >> Belle Volatile’s first-inning dinger set the tone for the Churchwomen in their home opener. Volatile and Jackie Miller both finished 3-for-4 at the dish. Hailee Moran and Emma Tansky (three stolen bases) each had two hits. Emma Tansky was the winning pitcher.
In nonleague action:
Upper Darby 12, Chichester 1 >> Lexi Witmer went 4-for-4 with a triple, and Sarah Sullivan smacked a double and a triple for the Royals. Rebecca Sorrentino was the winning pitcher.
Merion Mercy 11, Penn Wood 0 >> Leah McCray was 4-for-4 and Kiersten Crouse pitched a one-hitter with seven strikeouts for Merion Mercy (1-0). At the plate Crouse was 2-for-3.
Ameenah Ballenger had the only hit for the Patriots (0-2).
