Mercury Girls Lacrosse Roundup: Kelley, Tyson lead Perk Valley past Spring-Ford

Perkiomen Valley 9, Spring-Ford 6 >> Kat Kelley and Paige Tyson finished with three goals apiece to lead the Vikings to a PAC Liberty Division win over the Rams.

Kelley added an assist while Riley McGettigan scored twice and Caitlin Leap was credited with a solo tally. Katie Metzler and Olivia Yeagle scored two goals each for Spring-Ford while Natalie Wechter and Cassie Marte were credited with goals.

Methacton 20, Norristown 3 >> Getting offensive help from 12 different players, the Warriors rolled over the Eagles in their PAC Liberty Division game.

Methacton’s balanced offense saw Annie McGarvey and Julia McCann each net hat tricks ahead of the two-goal efforts by Sydney Tornetta (four assists), Katy Benton (three assists) and Mackenzie Henry. Julia Byrne had five assists for Methacton as it opened a 15-2 lead in the first half.

Phoenixville 10, West Chester East 9 >> With Mary Michaud figuring in on six of their goals, the Phantoms edged the Vikings in their non-league contest.

Michaud scored four times while assisting on another pair of goals for Phoenixville. Katie Baker had two goals of her own while Kyra Trafford, Ally Bonshocck, Maddie White (two assists) and Emma Visnov rounded out the scoring.

Upper Perkiomen 11, Pottsgrove 6 >> Hope Flack and Courtney Bauer shared game scoring honors, their four-goal efforts leading the Indians to victory over the Falcons in PAC Frontier Division play.

Flack was also credited with two assists. Sydney Tornetta was Pottsgrove’s scoring leader with two goals.