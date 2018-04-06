Mercury Boys Lacrosse Roundup: Roop leads Perk Valley past Methacton

Perkiomen Valley 11, Methacton 1 >> Bolstered by Connor Roop’s game-high four goals, the Vikings rolled over the Warriors in their PAC pairing.

Max Nice chipped in with a hat trick for PV, whose other scoring came from Nick Steele, Matt Brock, Connor Donovan and Nick Palmer. Methacton’s lone tally came in the first quarter, provided by Kyle Kacala.

Phoenixville 14, Pottsgrove 8 >> Senior attackman Matt Napolitana scored a team-high six goals to key the Phantoms’ victory over the Falcons in their PAC game.

Bobby Batten chipped in with a hat trick for Phoenixville.

Spring-Ford 17, Upper Merion 3 >> With his hat trick, Peyton Gensler headed a crew of multiple-goal scorers that carried the Rams to victory over the Vikings in PAC play.

Behind Gensler, Spring-Ford got two-goal outings from Jared Marenger (two assists), Ryan Rosenblum, Nick Teets and Collin Pettine. The Rams got seven of their goals in the second quarter to expand an initial 5-1 lead and support the combined five-save goaltending of Kyle Pettine (four) and Ben Swarr.

Daniel Boone 16, Muhlenberg 3 >> Kyle Golden and Rylan Darrenkamp scored three goals apiece to help the Blazers (1-2) defeat the Muhls in their Berks Conference matchup.

Ethan Darrenkamp (two assists) and Jude Segaline each added two goals to Boone’s total. Jared Glanski made six saves for the Blazers.

Church farm 8, Perkiomen School 7 >> Hat tricks by Chandler and Harrison Gavin accounted for the bulk of the Panthers’ scoring as they were edged by Church Farm School in non-league play.

Perkiomen’s offense was completed by Seth Willis’ solo tally.