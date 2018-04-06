Mercury Baseball Roundup: Phoenixville rallies, drops Pottstown in extras

Phoenixville 7, Pottstown 5 >> The Phantoms forced their PAC Frontier Division game with the Trojans into extra innings, then won it with a pair of runs in the eighth.

Kevin Cushing and Justin Blakey each drove in pairs of runs for Phoenixville, which pecked away at Pottstown’s early 5-2 lead with a pair of runs in the sixth and the tying tally in the seventh. Owen Morton drove in four of the Trojans’ runs on the day.

Pope John Paul II 7, Upper Merion 2 >> The Golden Panthers crossed a pair of runs in both the sixth and seventh innings to pull away from the Vikings in a close PAC Frontier Division matchup.

AJ Stento finished 3-for-3 with a run scored while Matt Pinone had two runs scored and an RBI. Logan Mabry pitched six innings where he held Upper Merion to just one run on four hits and two walks. He struck out six.

Upper Perkiomen 9, Pottsgrove 8 >> The Tribe staged a four-run rally in the bottom of the seventh inning capped by Christian Haag’s walk-off RBI single to claim a comeback win over the Falcons in PAC Frontier Division play.

Robert Guzman finished with two runs scored and an RBI while John Miller scored three runs and Haag had two hits. Justin Wornham earned the pitching win throwing 2-2/3 innings of one-hit ball. Pottsgrove’s Bailey Delp was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and also pitched four solid innings.

Spring-Ford 10, Perkiomen Valley 1 >> The Rams jumped all over the Vikings with a four-run first inning on the way to a PAC Liberty Division rout.

Chase Simmons (run scored, RBI), Nate Campbell, Brandon Ernst (two runs scored, two RBI) and Andrew Huang (two runs scored) each finished with two hits as Spring-Ford racked up 12 on the game. Jake Skrocki got the win with five innings pitched. Perk Valley starter Brock Helverson was tagged for nine runs (eight earned) in 3-2/3 innings.

Springside-Chestnut Hill 6, Perkiomen School 2 >> Carlos Torres and Zach Smith drove in the only runs the Panthers were able to plate in a non-league loss to Springside-Chestnut Hill.