Gomez delivers walk-off hit as WC East edges Shanahan

WEST GOSHEN—Friday’s game between Ches-Mont National rivals Shanahan (2-1) and West Chester East (4-0) had all the earmarks of one headed to extra innings. The game was tied 1-1 headed into the bottom half of the seventh, and both pitchers, Shanahan’s Devon Miller and the Vikings’ Jess Gomez, were throwing BBs.

But apparently Sam Gomez had some plans for Friday night, and made sure there wouldn’t be a need for any hitters after her turn at the plate, delivering an RBI single to left for the game-ender.

“With the vibe of the moment, knowing Kinzie (Thomspon) was at third, there was just a lot of excitement going into that hit,” said Gomez. “Shanahan is a really tough team to beat, so this is just really exciting.”

Thompson used her speed to set up Gomez’ heroics, beating out an infield field single, then moving all the way over to third on a perfect sacrifice bunt from Paige Olson, who showed she can also play small ball just a day removed from hitting two triples and a home run in the Vikings win over Rustin.

Up to the plate came Gomez. In the top half of the inning, Gomez made a spectacular diving catch of a foul pop behind home plate. Now she had a chance to win it with her bat. After fouling off several pitches, Gomez took a cut at an outside pitch, and stroked a line shot to left. The Eagles’ left fielder went back, but the ball was well beyond her reach, and Thompson strolled home with the winning run.

“These kind of games are always the most fun,” said Jess Gomez, who picked up the win in the circle. “The defense was so solid all game, just doing our thing. After that one run in the first, we just tightened up and got the win. Pitching in these close games are what I love most about the sport.”

The Eagles’ lone run was unearned. Katy Newton reached on an error to start the game, and moved up to second on a sacrifice from Casey McAllister, then to third on a groundout. Anne Weyand brought her home with a single.

“We just had too many errors of our own,” said Shanahan coach Ron Savastio. “But that is a tough, scrappy team, West Chester East. They made us pay for every walk and every error.”

The Vikings tied the game in the fourth. Amelia Lark led off the inning with a single, moving up to third with two outs when Maddy Dudley reached on an error. Jess Gomez helped her own cause, working a walk to load the bases and bringing up the number nine hitter, Olivia Ronayne. Ronanyne worked the count full, then picked up an RBI with a base on balls.

“I was hoping we would get a game like this because I really wasn’t sure where we stood if we had to manufacture runs,” said Swier. “We knew Miller is a great pitcher. We all had some great at bats and towards the end, did a good job of moving people around the bases.”

Jess Gomez went all seven for the pitching win, allowing one unearned run on five scattered hits. She struck out seven and walked just one.

Miller took the hard-luck loss. Miller also went the distance, allowing two runs—one earned—on five hits. She struck out 11 and walked three.

“I have to give a hats off to Bishop Shanahan,” said Vikings’ coach Bobby Swier. “That is a very good team and Miller is a great pitcher. We had to fight and scratch for everything we got.”

WC East 2 Bishop Shanahan 1

WC East ab r h bi Shanahan ab r h bi

Newton-C 4 1 0 0 Thompson–LF 4 1 2 0

McAllister–2B 3 0 1 0 Olson–CF 3 0 1 0

Miller–P 3 0 0 0 S Gomez–C 3 0 1 1

Weyand—CF 3 0 1 1 Lark–SS 3 1 1 0

Sano–LF 3 0 0 0 McLaughlin—2B 3 0 0 0

Peterson–3B 3 0 1 0 Wilson–RF 3 0 1 0

Keiper–SS 3 0 1 0 Dudley–1B 3 0 0 0

Rosfelder–3 0 1 0 J Gomez-P 2 0 0 0

Calabro–DP 3 0 0 0 Ronayne–3B 1 0 0 1

Grahn–FX/RF A Gomez–PH 1 0 0 0

Totals 28 1 5 1 Totals 27 2 5 2

Shanahan 1 0 0 0 0 0 0–1

WC East 0 0 0 1 0 0 1–2

IP H R BB SO

Shanahan

Miller (L) 7 5 2 3 11

WC East

J Gomez (W) 7 5 1 1 7