Girls Swimming: All-Pioneer Athletic Conference Teams

First Team
200 free: Grace McKee, Boyertown.
200 I.M.: Erini Pappas, Phoenixville.
50 free: Mikayla Niness, Owen J. Roberts.
100 fly: Erini Pappas, Phoenixville.
100 free; Mikayla Niness, Owen J. Roberts.
500 free: Abbey Malmstrom, Owen J. Roberts.
100 back: Hannah Shaner, Boyertown.
100 breast: Meredith Mutter, Owen J. Roberts.
200 medley relay: Phoenixvile (Katya Hayward, Katie Baker, Erini Pappas, Sarah Ritter).
200 free relay: Owen J. Roberts (Madison Gadzicki, Lilia Crew, Abbey Malmstrom, Mikayla Niness).
400 free relay: Boyertown (Emily Drabick, Angie Nelson, Hannah Shaner, Gabrielle McKee).
Diving: Caroline Turner, Phoenixville.
Second Team
200 free: Emily Hinz, Perkiomen Valley.
200 I.M.: Grace McKee, Boyertown.
50 free: Anna Price, Methacton.
100 fly: Madison Gadzicki, Owen J. Roberts.
100 free: Gabrielle McKee, Boyertown.
500 free: Teresa Draves, Boyertown.
100 back: Emma Thomas, Spring-Ford.
100 breast: Gabrielle McKee, Boyertown.
200 medley relay: Owen J. Roberts (Abbey Malmstrom, Lilia Crew, Madison Gadzicki, Mikayla Niness).
200 free relay: Boyertown (Grace McKee, Teresa Draves, Angie Nelson, Gabriell McKee).
400 free relay: Spring-Ford (Alyssa DeFlavia, Emma Thomas, Katherine Parker, Meredith Ruckelshaus).
Diving: Molly Martin, Spring-Ford.
Honorable Mention
200 free: Teresa Draves, Boyertown.
200 I.M.: Meredith Mutter, Owen J. Roberts.
50 free: Katya Hayward, Phoenixville.
100 fly: Abbey Malmstrom, Owen J. Roberts.
100 free: Anna Price, Methacton.
500 free: Alexa Luecke, Owen J. Roberts.
100 back: Victoria Zang, Methacton.
100 breast: Lilia Crew, Owen J. Roberts.
200 medley relay: Methacton (Victoria Zang, Erin Valle, Sara Fleck, Anna Price).
200 free relay: Phoenixville (Sarah Ritter, Hayden Semisch, Erini Pappas, Katya Hayward).
400 free relay: Owen J. Roberts (Ella Greenholt, Kendall Obara, Quinn Kratz, Alexa Luecke).
Diving: Mary McNamara, Phoenixville.
Comments
Recent News
-
Suburban One League/ 11 mins ago
Plymouth Whitemarsh capitalizes, keeps Upper Dublin in check
UPPER DUBLIN >> Jen Byrne was pumped up Friday afternoon. The Plymouth Whitemarsh outfielder...
-
Spring Sports/ 1 hour ago
Chester County athletes in fast lane at Whippet Track Invitational
Chester County athletes had some standout performances at the Whippet Track Invitational Friday at...
-
Mercury Girls Lacrosse Roundup: Kelley, Tyson lead Perk Valley past Spring-Ford
Perkiomen Valley 9, Spring-Ford 6 >> Kat Kelley and Paige Tyson finished with three...
-
Mercury Boys Lacrosse Roundup: Roop leads Perk Valley past Methacton
Perkiomen Valley 11, Methacton 1 >> Bolstered by Connor Roop’s game-high four goals, the...
-
Mercury Baseball Roundup: Phoenixville rallies, drops Pottstown in extras
Phoenixville 7, Pottstown 5 >> The Phantoms forced their PAC Frontier Division game with...
-
Thompson the hero as Bonner & Prendergast walks off in extras
Freshman Madison Thompson (2-for-4) ripped a two-out, two-run, walk-off double to lift Bonner &...
-
Ahearn helping youthful O’Hara reload on the fly
CONCORD >> When a softball team loses two All-Delco infielders to graduation, that’s often...
-
Arcidiacono, Rose help Haverford defeat Upper Darby
Haverford won all three matches decided in three sets to register a 5-2 victory...
-
Donnell’s three doubles help Marple Newtown crush Penncrest
Sean Donnell delivered three doubles and two RBIs to power Marple Newtown to an...
-
Brown leads Radnor past W.C. East
Drew Brown netted five goals and two assists to lead Radnor to a 12-5...
-
DiCarlo’s late goal is the difference for Radnor
Freshman Tori DiCarlo scored the last of her four goals with 1:44 left in...
-
Spring Sports/ 3 hours ago
Gomez delivers walk-off hit as WC East edges Shanahan
WEST GOSHEN—Friday’s game between Ches-Mont National rivals Shanahan (2-1) and West Chester East (4-0)...