Connect with us

Pioneer Athletic Conference

Girls Swimming: All-Pioneer Athletic Conference Teams

First Team

200 free: Grace McKee, Boyertown.
200 I.M.: Erini Pappas, Phoenixville.
50 free: Mikayla Niness, Owen J. Roberts.
100 fly: Erini Pappas, Phoenixville.
100 free; Mikayla Niness, Owen J. Roberts.
500 free: Abbey Malmstrom, Owen J. Roberts.
100 back: Hannah Shaner, Boyertown.
100 breast: Meredith Mutter, Owen J. Roberts.
200 medley relay: Phoenixvile (Katya Hayward, Katie Baker, Erini Pappas, Sarah Ritter).
200 free relay: Owen J. Roberts (Madison Gadzicki, Lilia Crew, Abbey Malmstrom, Mikayla Niness).
400 free relay: Boyertown (Emily Drabick, Angie Nelson, Hannah Shaner, Gabrielle McKee).
Diving: Caroline Turner, Phoenixville.

Second Team

200 free: Emily Hinz, Perkiomen Valley.
200 I.M.: Grace McKee, Boyertown.
50 free: Anna Price, Methacton.
100 fly: Madison Gadzicki, Owen J. Roberts.
100 free: Gabrielle McKee, Boyertown.
500 free: Teresa Draves, Boyertown.
100 back: Emma Thomas, Spring-Ford.
100 breast: Gabrielle McKee, Boyertown.
200 medley relay: Owen J. Roberts (Abbey Malmstrom, Lilia Crew, Madison Gadzicki, Mikayla Niness).
200 free relay: Boyertown (Grace McKee, Teresa Draves, Angie Nelson, Gabriell McKee).
400 free relay: Spring-Ford (Alyssa DeFlavia, Emma Thomas, Katherine Parker, Meredith Ruckelshaus).
Diving: Molly Martin, Spring-Ford.

Honorable Mention

200 free: Teresa Draves, Boyertown.
200 I.M.: Meredith Mutter, Owen J. Roberts.
50 free: Katya Hayward, Phoenixville.
100 fly: Abbey Malmstrom, Owen J. Roberts.
100 free: Anna Price, Methacton.
500 free: Alexa Luecke, Owen J. Roberts.
100 back: Victoria Zang, Methacton.
100 breast: Lilia Crew, Owen J. Roberts.
200 medley relay: Methacton (Victoria Zang, Erin Valle, Sara Fleck, Anna Price).
200 free relay: Phoenixville (Sarah Ritter, Hayden Semisch, Erini Pappas, Katya Hayward).
400 free relay: Owen J. Roberts (Ella Greenholt, Kendall Obara, Quinn Kratz, Alexa Luecke).
Diving: Mary McNamara, Phoenixville.

Comments

comments

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

More in Pioneer Athletic Conference