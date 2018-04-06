Donnell’s three doubles help Marple Newtown crush Penncrest

Sean Donnell delivered three doubles and two RBIs to power Marple Newtown to an 11-1 Central League rout of Penncrest.

Luke Zimmerman added a triple and three ribbies in support of winning pitcher Sean Standen, who struck out four in the five-inning game.

Matt Arbogast tripled for Penncrest.

Strath Haven 6, Springfield 1 >> Chase Davis went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs to pace the Panthers. Davis scored two runs along with Luke Mutz, who tripled.

Winning pitcher Noah Atsaves scattered five hits and registered five strikeouts over four innings.

Haverford 17, Upper Darby 4 >> Leadoff batter Andrew Elcock went 2-for-5 with a homer, a double and four RBIs to spark the Fords. Pat Boyle also plated four runs, going 1-for-3 with a double and a walk.

Pat Lindner (triple) stroked three hits, and Shaun Jones and Adam Stuck contributed two each for the Fords.

Mike Peters and Nolan Ward each had a double, two hits and an RBI for the Royals.

In the Bicentennial League:

Jenkintown 12, Christian Academy 4 >> Ming Song Guo slugged two hits and drove in a run, and Grant Carmer added an RBI triple, but TCA needed more firepower.

The Crusaders fell to 0-2.

In the Del Val League:

Interboro 5, Chichester 4 >> Jared Dellipriscoli worked the last two innings for the win and helped himself with 4-for-4, including a triple and a run scored.

Noah Kiely (2-for-4) sent Dom Scrivano (double) home with the game-winning run with a two-out single in the top of the seventh inning. Tim Convery worked five strong innings and helped his cause with two hits.

Andrew Rodriguez tripled and pitched 6.2 solid innings for Chichester.

Chester 5, Glen Mills 2 >> The Clippers allowed just five hits. No further information was reported to the Daily Times and PaPrepLive.com

In nonleague action:

Episcopal Academy 11, Harriton 1 >> Isaiah Payton went 1-for-2 with a home run and four RBIs, and Cole Dumont homered and drove in three runs for EA.

Adam Robinson scored three runs in support of winning pitcher Taylor Schaible, who allowed just one hit and struck out three over 4.1 scoreless innings.