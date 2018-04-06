DiCarlo’s late goal is the difference for Radnor

Freshman Tori DiCarlo scored the last of her four goals with 1:44 left in regulation to spark Radnor to a 13-12 triumph over Plymouth Whitemarsh in nonleague girls lacrosse action Friday.

DiCarlo also contributed six draw controls for the Raiders.

Cate Cox tallied five goals and four assists for Radnor, while Ellie Mueller scored three goals, dished an assist and pocketed eight draw controls.

In other nonleague action:

Interboro 11, Upper Darby 10 >> Morgan Reed and Keri Barnett netted four goals each, and Jaila Zaccarria stopped eight shots to lead the Bucs.

Molly Dowling added three goals for the Bucs, who led 6-3 at intermission.

Maggie Blemings notched a hat trick for Upper Darby, and Violet Lange added a pair of goals.

Garnet Valley 13, Kennett 2 >> Cam Faith and Regan Nealon each registered hat tricks as coach Jenny Purvis picked up her 100th win in charge of the program.

Riley Delaney and Madi McKee added two goals apiece, and Kara Nealon supplied three assists.

In the Central League:

Springfield 13, Penncrest 9 >> Alyssa Long scored the first three goals of the game to put the Cougars in control early.

Long and Dana Carlson netted four goals each for the Cougars. Belle Mastropietro (goal) and Erin Gormley (two goals) combined to win 14 draws in front of goalie Aidan Gallagher, who registered six saves.

Juliana George scored four goals, Grace Harding three for the Lions. Goalie Corryn Gamber recorded eight saves.