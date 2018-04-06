Chester County athletes in fast lane at Whippet Track Invitational

Chester County athletes had some standout performances at the Whippet Track Invitational Friday at Downingtown West High School.

Coatesville junior Porsha Miles led the girls’ competition, finishing first in both the 100 meter dash (12.21) and the 400 meter run (59.57). Coatesville junior Sammie Miller placed second in the girls’ 200 meter run with a clocking of 27.15. Coatesville senior Brooke Hutton won the girls’ 1,600 meter run with a time of 5:21.86.

Downingtown West sophomore Grace Mucha was second in the girls’ 800 meter run (2:28.99). The Downingtown West quartet of Jenna Bianco, Anna Miller, Lauren Di Ottavio and Maya Tucker finished first in the girls’ 4×100 relay with a clocking of 51.32. Downingtown West junior Morgan Alston won the girls’ triple jump (35-00).

For the West Chester Henderson girls, senior Nacera Gomaa was first in the 100 meter hurdles with a clocking of 16.33 and senior Meredith Rickel won the girls’ pole vault with a mark of 9-6.

For the Bishop Shanahan girls, junior Anna Ebersole was first in the long jump with a leap of 16-09.25, and senior Renee Shultz won the javelin throw with a mark of 122-10.

Villa Maria Academy junior Kara Schiek won the discus throw with a mark of 98-5.

In the boys’ competition, Bishop Shanahan senior Rick Zink won the boys’ 200 meter run with a time of 22.28, and Bishop Shanahan senior Michael Mullen won the pole vault with a mark of 12-0.

For the Downingtown East boys, junior Carmi Stocker won the 400 meter run (52.34), and junior Zach DeLone won the high jump with a leap of 6-3.

Downingtown West senior Tyler Rollins won the boys’ 1,600 meter run with a clocking of 4:31.16.