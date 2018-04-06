Chester County athletes had some standout performances at the Whippet Track Invitational Friday at Downingtown West High School.
Coatesville junior Porsha Miles led the girls’ competition, finishing first in both the 100 meter dash (12.21) and the 400 meter run (59.57). Coatesville junior Sammie Miller placed second in the girls’ 200 meter run with a clocking of 27.15. Coatesville senior Brooke Hutton won the girls’ 1,600 meter run with a time of 5:21.86.
Downingtown West sophomore Grace Mucha was second in the girls’ 800 meter run (2:28.99). The Downingtown West quartet of Jenna Bianco, Anna Miller, Lauren Di Ottavio and Maya Tucker finished first in the girls’ 4×100 relay with a clocking of 51.32. Downingtown West junior Morgan Alston won the girls’ triple jump (35-00).
For the West Chester Henderson girls, senior Nacera Gomaa was first in the 100 meter hurdles with a clocking of 16.33 and senior Meredith Rickel won the girls’ pole vault with a mark of 9-6.
For the Bishop Shanahan girls, junior Anna Ebersole was first in the long jump with a leap of 16-09.25, and senior Renee Shultz won the javelin throw with a mark of 122-10.
Villa Maria Academy junior Kara Schiek won the discus throw with a mark of 98-5.
In the boys’ competition, Bishop Shanahan senior Rick Zink won the boys’ 200 meter run with a time of 22.28, and Bishop Shanahan senior Michael Mullen won the pole vault with a mark of 12-0.
For the Downingtown East boys, junior Carmi Stocker won the 400 meter run (52.34), and junior Zach DeLone won the high jump with a leap of 6-3.
Downingtown West senior Tyler Rollins won the boys’ 1,600 meter run with a clocking of 4:31.16.
Comments
Recent News
-
Suburban One League/ 10 mins ago
Plymouth Whitemarsh capitalizes, keeps Upper Dublin in check
UPPER DUBLIN >> Jen Byrne was pumped up Friday afternoon. The Plymouth Whitemarsh outfielder...
-
Spring Sports/ 1 hour ago
Chester County athletes in fast lane at Whippet Track Invitational
Chester County athletes had some standout performances at the Whippet Track Invitational Friday at...
-
Mercury Girls Lacrosse Roundup: Kelley, Tyson lead Perk Valley past Spring-Ford
Perkiomen Valley 9, Spring-Ford 6 >> Kat Kelley and Paige Tyson finished with three...
-
Mercury Boys Lacrosse Roundup: Roop leads Perk Valley past Methacton
Perkiomen Valley 11, Methacton 1 >> Bolstered by Connor Roop’s game-high four goals, the...
-
Mercury Baseball Roundup: Phoenixville rallies, drops Pottstown in extras
Phoenixville 7, Pottstown 5 >> The Phantoms forced their PAC Frontier Division game with...
-
Thompson the hero as Bonner & Prendergast walks off in extras
Freshman Madison Thompson (2-for-4) ripped a two-out, two-run, walk-off double to lift Bonner &...
-
Ahearn helping youthful O’Hara reload on the fly
CONCORD >> When a softball team loses two All-Delco infielders to graduation, that’s often...
-
Arcidiacono, Rose help Haverford defeat Upper Darby
Haverford won all three matches decided in three sets to register a 5-2 victory...
-
Donnell’s three doubles help Marple Newtown crush Penncrest
Sean Donnell delivered three doubles and two RBIs to power Marple Newtown to an...
-
Brown leads Radnor past W.C. East
Drew Brown netted five goals and two assists to lead Radnor to a 12-5...
-
DiCarlo’s late goal is the difference for Radnor
Freshman Tori DiCarlo scored the last of her four goals with 1:44 left in...
-
Spring Sports/ 3 hours ago
Gomez delivers walk-off hit as WC East edges Shanahan
WEST GOSHEN—Friday’s game between Ches-Mont National rivals Shanahan (2-1) and West Chester East (4-0)...