Carroll newcomer Kelchner pitches 13-strikeout gem

Star pitching prospect Jake Kelchner dominated in Archbishop Carroll’s 7-0 win over Lansdale Catholic.

The Alabama recruit, who transferred to the Patriots from Spring-Ford, pitched five no-hit innings with 13 strikeouts. LC’s lone hit of the day was a single in the sixth inning.

Carroll (2-1, 1-0 Catholic League) pitching racked up 19 strikeouts. Ian Myers and Tyler Kehoe each tossed innings of scoreless relief.

Pat Marley went 4-for-4, and Chris Grill homered for the Patriots. Trent Pierce laced a two-run double, Sean Lawley had a triple and Dan Cross collected two hits.

In other Catholic League action:

Cardinal O’Hara 10, Arch. Ryan 0 >> Dan Hopkins had a big day for the Lions, going 3-for-3 with two doubles and a triple. Jimmy Beaky tossed five shutout innings and helped his cause with a pair of hits and runs scored.

Bryan Pazulski notched three hits and two ribbies, Joey Sperone added two base knocks, and Jim White doubled and drove in two.

Archbishop Wood 6, Bonner & Prendergast 4 >> The Vikings plated two runs in the ninth to edge the Friars.

Nate Furman reached base four times, and Matt Headley collected a triple and two RBIs. Matt Maselli singled, walked twice and scored a run, while Pat Tecco added two knocks, including a double.

In the Central League:

Garnet Valley 4, Ridley 1 >> It wasn’t pretty, but Mason Miller and Domenic Picone combined to no-hit the visiting Green Raiders.

GV snapped a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the fourth when they plated three runs. Jack Busch went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and John McLaughlin doubled home a run, walked twice and scored once. Steve Caruso singled and worked a pair of free passes.

Penncrest 3, Strath Haven 2 >> The Lions rallied for two runs in the top of the seventh. Caleb Mahalik went 2-for-3 with two runs scored, and Evan Rosenberg roped an RBI double. Dylan Bittle struck out eight over 4.2 innings of work, and Aiden Conmy held the Panthers hitless with four strikeouts in two-plus innings of relief.

Anthony Viggiano homered and struck out eight over 6.1 frames for Haven.

Marple Newtown 5, Harriton 2 >> Luke Zimmerman fanned 11 batters and allowed only four hits in a complete game for the Tigers (3-0, 1-0). He walked none.

Luke Cantwell had a two-run double in the third inning to put the Tigers ahead 3-0.

Radnor 14, Springfield 3 >> Tim North led an 11-hit attack for the Raiders, finishing 3-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and four runs scored. Ben Karnavas was 3-for-5 with a double, three ribbies and a pair of runs. Jack Lee singled, doubled, walked and scored three times. Pat Lofton earned the win with eight punchouts over 4.2 innings.

Chris Huk was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs for the Cougars.

Conestoga 12, Haverford 5 >> The Fords’ Aaron Elcock was 2-for-2 with a walk and two runs scored from the leadoff spot, Sam Jones singled twice and Pat Linder smacked a triple.

Lower Merion 5, Upper Darby 4 >> Pat McCloskey rapped two singles and Nolan Ward added a hit, two walks and two runs scored for the Royals. Ward struck out six in 4.2 innings.

In the Del Val League:

Interboro 18, Glen Mills 3 >> The Bucs (3-0, 3-0) scored 12 runs in the bottom of the third to bury the visiting Bulls. Andrew Grieb was 2-for-2 with a triple and four RBIs, and winning pitcher Jared Dellipriscoli added two hits and three ribbies.