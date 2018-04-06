Recent News
Suburban One League/ 10 mins ago
Plymouth Whitemarsh capitalizes, keeps Upper Dublin in check
UPPER DUBLIN >> Jen Byrne was pumped up Friday afternoon. The Plymouth Whitemarsh outfielder...
Spring Sports/ 1 hour ago
Chester County athletes in fast lane at Whippet Track Invitational
Chester County athletes had some standout performances at the Whippet Track Invitational Friday at...
Mercury Girls Lacrosse Roundup: Kelley, Tyson lead Perk Valley past Spring-Ford
Perkiomen Valley 9, Spring-Ford 6 >> Kat Kelley and Paige Tyson finished with three...
Mercury Boys Lacrosse Roundup: Roop leads Perk Valley past Methacton
Perkiomen Valley 11, Methacton 1 >> Bolstered by Connor Roop’s game-high four goals, the...
Mercury Baseball Roundup: Phoenixville rallies, drops Pottstown in extras
Phoenixville 7, Pottstown 5 >> The Phantoms forced their PAC Frontier Division game with...
Thompson the hero as Bonner & Prendergast walks off in extras
Freshman Madison Thompson (2-for-4) ripped a two-out, two-run, walk-off double to lift Bonner &...
Ahearn helping youthful O’Hara reload on the fly
CONCORD >> When a softball team loses two All-Delco infielders to graduation, that’s often...
Arcidiacono, Rose help Haverford defeat Upper Darby
Haverford won all three matches decided in three sets to register a 5-2 victory...
Donnell’s three doubles help Marple Newtown crush Penncrest
Sean Donnell delivered three doubles and two RBIs to power Marple Newtown to an...
Brown leads Radnor past W.C. East
Drew Brown netted five goals and two assists to lead Radnor to a 12-5...
DiCarlo’s late goal is the difference for Radnor
Freshman Tori DiCarlo scored the last of her four goals with 1:44 left in...
Spring Sports/ 3 hours ago
Gomez delivers walk-off hit as WC East edges Shanahan
WEST GOSHEN—Friday’s game between Ches-Mont National rivals Shanahan (2-1) and West Chester East (4-0)...