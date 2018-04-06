Boys Swimming: All-Pioneer Athletic Conference Teams

First Team
200 free: Carson Hilliard, Spring-Ford.
200 I.M.: Carson Huff, Spring-Ford.
50 free: Matt Marsh, Perkiomen Valley.
100 fly: Steven Zeng, Methacton.
100 free: Nolan Benner, Boyertown.
500 free: Ryan Keenan, Perkiomen Valley.
100 back: Carson Huff, Spring-Ford.
100 breast: Nolan Benner, Boyertown.
200 medley relay: Boyertown (Joshua Benner, Nolan benner, Oliver Tye, Stephen Cisik).
200 free relay: Upper Merion (Justin Ardamoy, Michael Lemishko, C.J. Besz, Aidan McNally).
400 free relay: Spring-Ford (Matt Skilton, Carson Hilliard, Cory Laing, Carson Huff).
Diving: Evan Brzoska, Perkiomen Valley
Second Team
200 free: Owen Miller, Boyertown.
200 I.M.: Matt Skilton, Spring-Ford.
50 free: Aidan McNally, Upper Merion.
100 fly: Sean Laing, Spring-Ford.
100 free: Michael Palumbo, Methacton.
500 free: Jack Hussin, Phoenixville.
100 back: Matt Marsh, Perkiomen Valley.
100 breast: Justin Ardamoy, Upper Merion.
200 medley relay: Owen J. Roberts (Hayden Fink, Matt Snyder, Dalton Fink, Logan Baker).
200 free relay: Spring-Ford (Carson Huff, Matt Skilton, Brenan Baganski, Carson Hilliard).
400 free relay: Boyertown (Nolan Benner, Mason Kennedy, Oliver Tye, Owen Miller).
Diving: Cameron Barrie, Perkiomen Valley.
Honorable Mention
200 free: Ryan Keenan, Perkiomen Valley.
200 I.M.: Justin Ardamoy, Upper Merion.
50 free: Patrick Agnew, Pottsgrove.
100 fly: Andrew Hoy, Spring-Ford.
100 free: Simon Crew, Owen J. Roberts.
500 free: Mitchell Schwartz, Phoenixville.
100 back: George Pappas, Phoenixville.
100 breast: Matt Snyder, Owen J. Roberts.
200 medley relay: Phoenixville (George Pappas, Dominic Sposato, Mitchell Schwartz, Ryan Harth).
200 free relay: Perkiomen Valley (Matt Marsh, Dylan Alexander, Ethan Hinz, Ryan Keenan).
400 free relay: Upper Merion (C.J. Besz, Michael Lemishko, Justin Ardamoy, Aidan McNally).
Diving: Travis Henrick, Methacton.
