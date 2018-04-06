Arcidiacono, Rose help Haverford defeat Upper Darby

Haverford won all three matches decided in three sets to register a 5-2 victory over Upper Darby in Central League tennis.
Sparking the Fords in the lengthy singles matches were Alex Arcidiacono, who defeated Zoe Lor, 4-6, 6-2, 6-2, at second singles, and Connor Rose, who topped Ani Tapia, 6-0, 3-6, 6-2.
Brandon Caban won in straight sets at first singles for the Royals, with William Lu and Hanza Butt winning at second doubles.
Greg Damico and Luke Verzella, and Matthew Blickley and Zachary Signorello triumphed in doubles for the Fords (1-1, 1-1).
In the Del Val League:
Academy Park 5, Penn Wood 0 >> Mel Schoolfield gutted out a 7-5, 6-3 victory at first singles of John Kpankpa to get AP rolling. Kosevar Cocaj and Sahmir Blackwell added singles wins for the Knights (2-1, 2-1).
