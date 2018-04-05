Spring-Ford baseball blanks Methacton 9-0 (Mercury roundup)

Three pitchers combined on a four-hit shutout Thursday to key the Spring-Ford baseball team’s 9-0 victory over Methacton in Pioneer Athletic Conference Liberty Division play.

Grant Calvarese threw five innings of three-hit, five-strikeout ball before David McCurry and Chris Boggs finished it out. Calvarese was credited with the winning decision.

At the plate. Spring-Ford was led by Nate Campbell’s 2-for-3 effort that included a double, one RBI and two runs scored. Ben Christian was Methacton’s leading batter, going 2-for-3.

Phoenixville 9, Pope John Paul II 1 >> Devon Goryl drove in a pair of runs off 2-for-3 hitting, and Kevin Cushing worked five innings of three-hit ball for the Phantoms in their PAC Frontier Division victory over the Golden Panthers.

Upper Merion 4, Upper Perkiomen 2 >> Mike Hutchinson spread out nine hits and didn’t allow an earned run while striking out eight to lead the Vikings. Upper Merion turned the game on a three-run sixth inning. Charlie Haag and Dave Kilroy each turned in 2-for-4 batting efforts for the Indians.

Perkiomen School 17, Mercy 0 >> The Panthers were able to make quick work of Mercy Career, halting their Tri-County League game after three innings on the 15-run rule.

Perkiomen (1-0, 4-0) got off to its fast start with Jose Aviles hitting a two-run single in the first. Carlos Torres followed with a two-RBI double in the second, and Manny Ariza and Sam Glavin each hit two-run singles in the third to back the combined no-hit pitching of Chris Pow, Torres and Garrett Knowles.

Collegium 14, West-Mont 3 >> A three-run second inning was all the Wings could muster as they fell to Collegium Charter in a four-inning Tri-County League contest.

Daniel Boone 17, Garden Spot 5 >> Winning pitcher Brett Goodrich doubled in a pair of runs in a three-run first inning to help lead the Blazers to their first win of the 2018 season.

Carson Zuber had two hits including a double, drove in a pair of runs, and scored four runs. Mikey Gregos also doubled to lead the Blazers.