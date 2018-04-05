Pottsgrove girls lacrosse overpowers Quakertown, 15-2 (Mercury roundup)

Pottsgrove 15, Quakertown 2 >> Emily Williams headed a quartet of multiple-goal scorers that propelled the Falcons past the Panthers in their non-league contest.

Williams’ five goals gave her game scoring honors ahead of the hat tricks from Brooke Saylor, Allie Reppert and Sydney Tornetta. Defensively, Mya Krueger made 10 saves in goal for Pottsgrove.

Pottstown 15, Collegium 6 >> Ebony Reddick maintained her torrid scoring pace, leading the Trojans past Collegium Charter in their non-league game.

One day after hitting the 200-goal mark for her scholastic career, Reddick connected eight times in helping Pottstown open a 9-3 halftime lead. Da’Zah Reguster added a hat trick, and Abbie Krause collected four goals to support the six-save goaltending of Reilly Owens.

Berks Catholic 17, Daniel Boone 1 >> Katie Cressman scored five goals, and Annie Moser and Brianna Spencer had four apiece for the Saints, in their Berks Conference win over the Blazers. Hunter Pennington had Boone’s lone score.

Academy of Notre Dame 15, Hill School 10 >> The Blues were unable to match AND’s early goal production and fell to their non-league guests.

Jordan Hower and Jess Ciarrocchi each had hat tricks for the Hill, which played Notre Dame even in the second half after falling behind 11-6 in the first. Giavanna Tabarrini contributed two goals while Tatumn Eccleston (three assists) and Logan Clouser added solo tallies. Hannah Spease was credited with a pair of assists.