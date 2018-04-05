Pottsgrove 15, Quakertown 2 >> Emily Williams headed a quartet of multiple-goal scorers that propelled the Falcons past the Panthers in their non-league contest.
Williams’ five goals gave her game scoring honors ahead of the hat tricks from Brooke Saylor, Allie Reppert and Sydney Tornetta. Defensively, Mya Krueger made 10 saves in goal for Pottsgrove.
Pottstown 15, Collegium 6 >> Ebony Reddick maintained her torrid scoring pace, leading the Trojans past Collegium Charter in their non-league game.
One day after hitting the 200-goal mark for her scholastic career, Reddick connected eight times in helping Pottstown open a 9-3 halftime lead. Da’Zah Reguster added a hat trick, and Abbie Krause collected four goals to support the six-save goaltending of Reilly Owens.
Berks Catholic 17, Daniel Boone 1 >> Katie Cressman scored five goals, and Annie Moser and Brianna Spencer had four apiece for the Saints, in their Berks Conference win over the Blazers. Hunter Pennington had Boone’s lone score.
Academy of Notre Dame 15, Hill School 10 >> The Blues were unable to match AND’s early goal production and fell to their non-league guests.
Jordan Hower and Jess Ciarrocchi each had hat tricks for the Hill, which played Notre Dame even in the second half after falling behind 11-6 in the first. Giavanna Tabarrini contributed two goals while Tatumn Eccleston (three assists) and Logan Clouser added solo tallies. Hannah Spease was credited with a pair of assists.
Comments
Recent News
-
Carroll newcomer Kelchner pitches 13-strikeout gem
Star pitching prospect Jake Kelchner dominated in Archbishop Carroll’s 7-0 win over Lansdale Catholic....
-
Calciano’s late home run lifts Strath Haven
Malia Calciano belted a two-run homer and pitched a complete game to lead Strath...
-
Pioneer Athletic Conference/ 2 hours ago
Pottsgrove girls lacrosse overpowers Quakertown, 15-2 (Mercury roundup)
Pottsgrove 15, Quakertown 2 >> Emily Williams headed a quartet of multiple-goal scorers that...
-
Morin’s four scores pace Garnet Valley
Jake Morin scored four times, and Mitch Lachman notched a hat trick as Garnet...
-
Pioneer Athletic Conference/ 2 hours ago
Spring-Ford baseball blanks Methacton 9-0 (Mercury roundup)
Three pitchers combined on a four-hit shutout Thursday to key the Spring-Ford baseball team’s...
-
Chichester outduels Academy Park in Del Val thriller
Nate Murray and Cameron Flanagan rallied to claim the No. 1 doubles match in...
-
Hotham, Strath Haven settle in and breeze past Marple Newtown
NETHER PROVIDENCE >> In the teeth of a stiff wind and inhospitable early spring...
-
Spring Sports/ 5 hours ago
Olson, Gomez power WC East past Rustin
WESTTOWN—West Chester East pounded out 17 hits—six for extra bases—while Jess Gomez and Olivia...
-
Pioneer Athletic Conference/ 5 hours ago
Light, Holmberg lead Phoenixville to crucial 4-3 win over Spring-Ford
ROYERSFORD >> Andy Holmberg was in the dark. Phoenixville’s No. 3 singles player saw...
-
Suburban One League/ 6 hours ago
Wissahickon rallies past Plymouth Whitemarsh
WHITEMARSH >> Start fast and finish strong. Those are two things that every team...
-
Baseball/ 6 hours ago
North Penn wins conference opener with CB West
TOWAMENCIN >> The near-freezing temperatures and chilling winds proved to be no obstacle. It...
-
Winter Sports/ 9 hours ago
Pioneer Athletic Conference All-Division Wrestling
Pioneer Athletic Conference 2017-2018 Wrestling All-Division Teams Liberty Division First Team Dan Mancini, Owen...