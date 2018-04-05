Pioneer Athletic Conference All-Division Wrestling

Pioneer Athletic Conference
2017-2018 Wrestling All-Division Teams
Liberty Division
First Team
Dan Mancini, Owen J. Roberts, Jr.
Connor Quinn, Owen J. Roberts, So.
Jason Zollers, Owen J. Roberts, Sr.
Brandon Meredith, Spring-Ford, Sr.
Chase Smith, Spring-Ford, Jr.
Giuseppe Milano, Spring-Ford, Fr.
Elijah Jones, Boyertown, Sr.
Kibwe McNair, Methacton, So.
Zak Reck, Boyertown, Sr.
Cole Meredith, Owen J. Roberts, Jr.
Jay Maldonado, Boyertown, Fr.
Corey Morabito, Methacton, Jr.
Benjamin D’Arcangelo, Spring-Ford, Sr.
Jacob Miller, Boyertown, Jr.
Antonio Petrucelli, Owen J. Roberts, So.
Second Team
Michael Gradwell, Spring-Ford, Sr.
David Forrest, Owen J. Roberts – 10
John McGill, Spring-Ford, Fr.
Dirk Nugent, Spring-Ford, Jr.
Evan Mortimer, Boyertown, So.
Tyler LaRocca, Spring-Ford, Sr.
Rick Bregenzer, Norristown, Sr.
Rich Maggio, Norristown, Sr.
Michael Blakemore, Methacton, Sr.
Ricky McCutchen, Owen J. Roberts, Sr.
Zachary Needles, Spring-Ford, Fr.
Brett Breidor, Boyertown, Jr.
Shane Reynolds, Spring-Ford, Jr.
Nick Semon, Norristown, Jr.
Tonee Ellis, Methacton, Jr.
Roman Moser, Methacton, So.
Frontier Division
First Team
Chase Banyai, Pottsgrove, Sr.
Stephen Hennelly, Pottsgrove, So.
Skylar McLeod, Pottsgrove, Sr.
Zach Van Horn, Pottsgrove, So.
Anthony Wiggins, Pottstown, So.
Matt Vulakh, Pope John Paul II, Fr.
Ryan Vulakh, Pope John Paul II, Jr.
Jack Files, Pope John Paul II, Jr.
Jared Kuhns, Upper Perkiomen, Sr.
Zachary Rozanski, Upper Perkiomen, So.
Jarek Svanson, Upper Perkiomen, Sr.
Alex Washington, Phoenixville, Jr.
Antonio Valenteen, Phoenixville, Fr.
Anthony Yacovetti, Upper Merion, Sr.
Demetrius McIlvaine, Upper Perkiomen, Jr.
Second Team
Josh Cerrito, Pottsgrove, So.
Noah Miller, Pottsgrove, So.
Charles Sithens, Pottsgrove, So.
Tony Lindgren, Pottsgrove, Fr.
Isaac Hanna, Pottsgrove, Jr.
Demond Thompson, Pottstown, So.
Nathanael Parsons, Pottstown, Sr.
Zach Griffin, Pottstown, So.
Tom Doyle, Pottstown, Sr.
Nick Boyce, Pope John Paul II, Sr.
Bryce Thompson, Phoenixville, Sr.
Michael Milkowich, Upper Perkiomen, So.
Matthew Martin, Upper Perkiomen, So.
Gavin Marks, Upper Perkiomen, So.
Ryan Rossiter, Upper Perkiomen, Jr.
