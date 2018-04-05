Morin’s four scores pace Garnet Valley

Jake Morin scored four times, and Mitch Lachman notched a hat trick as Garnet Valley topped Haverford, 10-5, in Central League action.

Danny Bradley added a pair of goals, and Jason Rose made eight saves.

Jack Daly scored twice and dished an assist for Haverford, while Cole Lukasiewicz paired a goal with an assist for the Fords.

Also in the Central League:

Springfield 13, Penncrest 5 >> Jack Spence ripped off five goals and handed out two assists, and Zach Broomall went 17-for-21 at the faceoff X for the Cougars.

Kyle Long paired two goals with two helpers, and Mike Tulskie and Liam DiFonzo contributed two goals and one assist apiece.

Matt Dougherty led Penncrest with two goals and an asst.

Radnor 13, Ridley 2 >> Connor Pierce found the back of the net with four goals, and Drew Brown distributed four assists to go with two markers as the Raiders rolled. Jackson Birtwistle added a goal and three assists, and Mike McShea was 9-for-12 on draws for Radnor, which led 12-0 after three quarters.

Strath Haven 9, Marple Newtown 7 >> Jeff Conner scored three goals to go with four assists, and Ibo Pio and Luke Carney each scored twice to power a six-goal second-quarter that led to the win.

Marlon Weathers, Alex Viola and Luke Jelus scored twice each, Viola adding an assist, for Marple.

In nonleague action:

Neshaminy 12, Interboro 11 >> Michael Porreca scored six goals, and Gaige Lennon paired two markers with four assists, but six Neshaminy goals in the fourth quarter denied the Bucs the win.

In the Ches-Mont League:

Avon Grove 15, Sun Valley 2 >> Jared Creegan scored twice, but the Vanguards were tripped up by the reigning PIAA Class 3A champs, who scored 10 times in the first quarter.