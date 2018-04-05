Chichester outduels Academy Park in Del Val thriller

Nate Murray and Cameron Flanagan rallied to claim the No. 1 doubles match in three sets, propelling Chichester to its first win of the season, 3-2 over Academy Park in a Del Val boys tennis match.

Despite dropping the first set, 4-6, Murray and Flanagan took home the second and third sets, 6-3, 6-2.

Cliff Paasewe won No. 1 singles in straight sets, and Alec Lindley pulled out the No. 3 singles match for Chichester (1-0, 1-0).

The Knights (1-1, 1-1) received a crucial victory in second singles as Kosevar Cocaj downed Ricky Van Newkirk, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

In the Central League:

Strath Haven 6, Upper Darby 1 >> Finn Armand and George Steinke won in straight sets, while John Zhou and Ryan Tian won fourth doubles, 6-4, 6-4, to finish out a strong victory.

Brandon Caban was victorious for the Royals at first singles.

Radnor 6, Haverford 1 >> After controlling all three singles matches, the Raiders were paced by the tandem of Luigi Giacomucci and Ethan Lee, who rolled to a 6-1, 6-3 win in first doubles.

Freshman Matthew Blickley and senior captain Zachary Signorello were able to salvage a victory for the Fords (0-1, 0-1) by pulling out a 10-8 tiebreaker in the third set at fourth doubles.

Harriton 7, Ridley 0 >> Samarth Gowda, Andrew Kofak and Jay Rawgwamy did not drop a game in singles play for the Rams.

In the Ches-Mont League:

Downingtown East 7, Sun Valley 0 >> Ben Lehrberger won a pair of games in the No. 1 singles match, and Ryan Costigan took home four in the No. 2 match for the Vanguards.