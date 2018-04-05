Calciano’s late home run lifts Strath Haven

Malia Calciano belted a two-run homer and pitched a complete game to lead Strath Haven to a 3-2 Central League decision over Penncrest.

Calciano’s dinger in the top of the sixth inning put the Panthers in front. Emily Lesher chipped in with an RBI single.

Elsewhere in the Central League:

Ridley 8, Garnet Valley 7 >> Ashley Shanks powered the Green Raiders going 3-for-3 with a double, walk and two RBIs. Anna Torrens added two hits, including a double, two RBIs and three runs scored.

Diane Torregrossa led the Jaguars with three hits, including a double.

Marple Newtown 16, Harriton 10 >> Maggie Conlin went 3-for-3 with a double and five RBIs to lead the Tigers to victory in their season opener. Ally DeFruscio hit a triple, and Rachel Cowley picked up with the win.

Upper Darby 12, Lower Merion 2 >> Sara Sullivan bashed two home runs and drove in four to help the Royals crush the Aces. All-Delco Lexie Witmer and pitcher Rebecca Sorrentino (nine Ks) also went yard for UD.

Conestoga 13, Haverford 3 >> Amber Moscoe had a nice day at the plate for the Fords (0-1, 0-1), collecting two hits and an RBI.

In the Del Val League:

Chichester 7, Penn Wood 1 >> Victoria Hudson was 3-for-3 with a double and Rose Ryback got the win from the circle for the Eagles. Ameenah Ballenger recorded 13 strikeouts and tripled losing effort. Melanie Miller added an RBI single for the Patriots (0-1).

Interboro 15, Academy Park 0 >> All-Delco Bridget Bailey struck out 11 of the 12 batters she faced in a perfect game. Kaitlyn Hill drilled a three-run homer for the Bucs (1-1, 1-0) and Claudia Fisky had a double and two RBIs.

In the Catholic League:

Cardinal O’Hara 17, Neumann-Goretti 1 >> Maggie Loomis, Sami Randazzo and Julia Mirarchi each had two hits in support of pitcher Jenna Smith, who hurled a one-hitter with four Ks.