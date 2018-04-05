Calciano’s late home run lifts Strath Haven

Malia Calciano belted a two-run homer and pitched a complete game to lead Strath Haven to a 3-2 Central League decision over Penncrest.
Calciano’s dinger in the top of the sixth inning put the Panthers in front. Emily Lesher chipped in with an RBI single.
Elsewhere in the Central League:
Ridley 8, Garnet Valley 7 >> Ashley Shanks powered the Green Raiders going 3-for-3 with a double, walk and two RBIs. Anna Torrens added two hits, including a double, two RBIs and three runs scored.
Diane Torregrossa led the Jaguars with three hits, including a double.
Marple Newtown 16, Harriton 10 >> Maggie Conlin went 3-for-3 with a double and five RBIs to lead the Tigers to victory in their season opener. Ally DeFruscio hit a triple, and Rachel Cowley picked up with the win.
Upper Darby 12, Lower Merion 2 >> Sara Sullivan bashed two home runs and drove in four to help the Royals crush the Aces. All-Delco Lexie Witmer and pitcher Rebecca Sorrentino (nine Ks) also went yard for UD.
Conestoga 13, Haverford 3 >> Amber Moscoe had a nice day at the plate for the Fords (0-1, 0-1), collecting two hits and an RBI.
In the Del Val League:
Chichester 7, Penn Wood 1 >> Victoria Hudson was 3-for-3 with a double and Rose Ryback got the win from the circle for the Eagles. Ameenah Ballenger recorded 13 strikeouts and tripled losing effort. Melanie Miller added an RBI single for the Patriots (0-1).
Interboro 15, Academy Park 0 >> All-Delco Bridget Bailey struck out 11 of the 12 batters she faced in a perfect game. Kaitlyn Hill drilled a three-run homer for the Bucs (1-1, 1-0) and Claudia Fisky had a double and two RBIs.
In the Catholic League:
Cardinal O’Hara 17, Neumann-Goretti 1 >> Maggie Loomis, Sami Randazzo and Julia Mirarchi each had two hits in support of pitcher Jenna Smith, who hurled a one-hitter with four Ks.
Comments
Recent News
-
Carroll newcomer Kelchner pitches 13-strikeout gem
Star pitching prospect Jake Kelchner dominated in Archbishop Carroll’s 7-0 win over Lansdale Catholic....
-
Calciano’s late home run lifts Strath Haven
Malia Calciano belted a two-run homer and pitched a complete game to lead Strath...
-
Pioneer Athletic Conference/ 2 hours ago
Pottsgrove girls lacrosse overpowers Quakertown, 15-2 (Mercury roundup)
Pottsgrove 15, Quakertown 2 >> Emily Williams headed a quartet of multiple-goal scorers that...
-
Morin’s four scores pace Garnet Valley
Jake Morin scored four times, and Mitch Lachman notched a hat trick as Garnet...
-
Pioneer Athletic Conference/ 2 hours ago
Spring-Ford baseball blanks Methacton 9-0 (Mercury roundup)
Three pitchers combined on a four-hit shutout Thursday to key the Spring-Ford baseball team’s...
-
Chichester outduels Academy Park in Del Val thriller
Nate Murray and Cameron Flanagan rallied to claim the No. 1 doubles match in...
-
Hotham, Strath Haven settle in and breeze past Marple Newtown
NETHER PROVIDENCE >> In the teeth of a stiff wind and inhospitable early spring...
-
Spring Sports/ 5 hours ago
Olson, Gomez power WC East past Rustin
WESTTOWN—West Chester East pounded out 17 hits—six for extra bases—while Jess Gomez and Olivia...
-
Pioneer Athletic Conference/ 5 hours ago
Light, Holmberg lead Phoenixville to crucial 4-3 win over Spring-Ford
ROYERSFORD >> Andy Holmberg was in the dark. Phoenixville’s No. 3 singles player saw...
-
Suburban One League/ 6 hours ago
Wissahickon rallies past Plymouth Whitemarsh
WHITEMARSH >> Start fast and finish strong. Those are two things that every team...
-
Baseball/ 6 hours ago
North Penn wins conference opener with CB West
TOWAMENCIN >> The near-freezing temperatures and chilling winds proved to be no obstacle. It...
-
Winter Sports/ 8 hours ago
Pioneer Athletic Conference All-Division Wrestling
Pioneer Athletic Conference 2017-2018 Wrestling All-Division Teams Liberty Division First Team Dan Mancini, Owen...