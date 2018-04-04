Tewksbury’s pitching and hitting help Radnor cruise past Harriton

Libby Tewksbury threw six strong innings and was 3-for-5 with three RBIs to lead Radnor to a 13-3 trouncing of Harriton.

Audrey Rosenblum finished 3-for-4 with a double, three runs scored and a pair of RBIs for the Raiders (2-0, 1-0 Central League), who pounded out 17 hits on the afternoon. Quinn Tobia added a single and a double, while Sydney D’Entremont legged out a triple.

Elsewhere in the Central League:

Garnet Valley 16, Conestoga 3 >> All-Delco catcher Lindsey Hunt was 3-for-4 with a homer and three runs scored, Diane Torregrossa had a round-tripper and Audrey Shenk was 2-for-2 for the Jaguars, who broke things open with a 10-run fourth inning. Becca Halford was the winning pitcher.