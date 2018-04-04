Strath Haven girls extend win streak to 79

A little rain, a little wind – it’s going to take a lot more to stop the juggernaut that is Strath Haven girls track.

Olivia Dumont won the long jump and ran a leg on the winning 4 x 100 relay as Strath Haven scored Central League wins of 77-46 over Radnor and 98-20 on Marple Newtown to stretch its league winning streak to 79.

With Dumont, Haven won three of the four field events in a wind-diminished program. Jordan Brown was first in the shot put, while Nicole Raimo won the triple jump. On the track, Abby Loiselle won the mile, Dana Hubbell claimed the 100 hurdles and the Forbes – Maggie in the 800, Grace in the 3,200 – chipped in two wins.

Keara Seasholtz (400) and Imani Wilson (200) helped Radnor notch a 96-23 win over Marple Newtown. Zoe Metzger won the discus for Radnor.

In the Del Val League:

Penn Wood 84, Chichester 0 >> Fanta Konde, Kyra Carroll and Elicia Moore won two events each in the rare track and field shutout.

Konde conquered the 100 and 300 hurdles. Carroll served up victories in the 800 and 1,600, and Moore handled the 200 and 400.

Kianna Elam won the shot put, and Fatu Seck leapt to victory in the long jump.

Boys Track

Madda Ngaima won both hurdles races, and Penn Wood swept the three relays to key a 70-44 Del Val League win over Chichester.

Andrew Nmah won the 400, Talus Gaymore claimed the mile and Nate Randall prevailed in the 3,200 for the Patriots, who also got field wins from Timmy Odunjo in the triple jump and Tayvan Williams in the long jump.

Domonic Brown’s wins in the 100 and 200 dashes led Chichester. DaQuan Granberry made his track debut with a win at 800 meters, and John Lavin was victorious in the shot put.