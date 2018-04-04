Orensky’s clutch hitting lifts Plymouth Whitemarsh over Upper Moreland

WHITEMARSH >> Two balls, two strikes, two outs.

Plymouth Whitemarsh’s Mike Orensky faced that situation twice Wednesday afternoon with runners in scoring position.

He came through with two hits and four RBIs to lead the Colonials to a 4-1 Suburban One League American Conference win in the first regular season game played at Colonials Field.

Orensky’s first trip to the plate came in the bottom of the second inning. After two quick outs, three Colonials reached base from two walks and a hit batter. Orensky fell behind 0-2 before the count evened at 2-2. He ripped a line drive into left field and emptied the bases, turning a 1-0 deficit into a 3-1 lead.

“It’s not easy to hit with two strikes,” PW coach Chris Manero said. “I think today he felt comfortable in that spot. He seems to be seeing the ball well. That first one with the bases loaded and two outs, that was the game.

In the bottom of the fourth, Orensky stepped to the plate with two outs and a runner on third. He drove a 2-2 pitch down the left field line to extend the Colonials advantage to three, 4-1.

“The guys got on base before me,” Orensky said. “That keeps me motivated to get them in because that’s what they deserve.”

Orensky provided more than enough offense for pitcher Ben Mascio. The left-hander allowed one run over six innings on four hits. He struck out seven batters and walked three.

Upper Moreland’s Colin Bates took the loss. He allowed four runs over five innings on four hits. He walked five batters and struck out five.

The Bears took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning. Ryan Gibbs led off with a single and pinch runner Curtis Ray stole second. Ray advanced to third on a Bates single and scored on and first-and-third steal play.

UM had a couple chances to score later in the game but couldn’t come through, leaving runners on second and third in the fifth inning and a runner on third in the seventh inning.

“Give credit to their pitcher,” Upper Moreland coach Dan Heiland said. “He did a great job of keeping our guys off-balance at the plate. He got up in the count on us and kind of had his way.

“We couldn’t get guys on base. It’s hard to score runs without guys on base.”

New field

Wednesday’s win over Upper Moreland was the first regular season game at Colonials Field.

It is an all-turf surface except for a dirt pitchers mound. The fence is 375 feet to center, 345 in the gaps and 320 down the lines.

PW’s league, district and state championship banners hang on the right field fence while a scoreboard and the American flag stand in left-center.

The brick dugouts feature two rows of benches.