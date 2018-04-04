Mercury Girls Track & Field Roundup: Warren, Perk Valley beat Boyertown

Perkiomen Valley 64, Boyertown 54 >> Christina Warren won four events as the Vikings bypassed the Bears in their PAC Liberty Division meet.
Warren swept the hurdles, winning the 300 intermediates in 50.84 and the 100 lows in 15.68. She also won the long jump in 16-8 and the triple jump in 36-7.
Owen J. Roberts 125, Norristown 19 >> Winona Burley-Desir swept the throwing events in keying the Wildcats’ romp over the Eagles in their PAC Liberty Division meet.
Burley-Desir won the shot put (28-6), discus (84-4) and javelin (90-1) while teammate Corrin Farrizzi added to OJR’s dominance in the field by taking the long jump (15-8 1/2) and triple jump (35-2). Mary Bernotas was a two-event winner on the track, heading the 400 (1:01.9) and 800 (2:32.7).
Pottsgrove 110, Pottstown 23 >> Mia Rose won three individual events to lead the Falcons in their PAC Frontier Division victory over the Trojans.
Rose took the 100 (12.7), high jump (4-10) and triple jump (35-6). Chloe Shivak added firsts in the 100 low hurdles (17.7) and the long jump (16-6 1/4).
Pottstown’s lone wins came from Aniya Hoskins in the 400 (1:06.6) and Amari Folly in the 300 hurdles (52.7).
