Mercury Girls Lacrosse Roundup: Pottstown’s Ebony Reddick logs 200th career goal

Since her arrival at the scholastic level four years ago, Ebony Reddick has been Pottstown’s worst kept secret.

An instant contributor in every sport she’s competed in — whether girls lacrosse or basketball — Reddick has been a main focal point for the Trojan offense on both the field and the hardwood.

And on Wednesday afternoon, the Pottstown senior added another impressive feat to her résumé.

Reddick scored her 200th career goal in the Pottstown girls lacrosse team’s 14-13 loss against Pottsgrove in a Pioneer Athletic Conference Frontier Division matchup.

“It feels great,” said Reddick, who entered the day at 197 career goals and exceeded the 200-goal mark during the first half of her nine-goal game. “I’m glad that through my high school career there were goals I was able to meet and I actually met them. I’m glad that I was able to get to 200 and I want to end with many more for sure.”

Reddick’s latest feat comes just a few months after she surpassed the 1,000-point scoring mark with the girls basketball team this past winter.

Although she admittedly had her sights set on setting the lacrosse program’s scoring mark — 318 career goals set by Kasey Mock (‘10) — Reddick takes plenty of pride now sitting at 206.

“They were both big accomplishments for me,” said Reddick, of her accomplishments in lacrosse and basketball. “They were both goals that I had set in my mind from freshman year. I always wanted to set the record for goals for lacrosse. I know that’s something that won’t get handed to me easily. And neither did the 1,000 points.”

Emily Williams scored eight goals to lead Pottsgrove to the win while Brooke Saylor netted a hat trick. Alyssa Petrucelli, Allie Reppert and Sydney Tornetta were each credited with solo tallies.

Behind Reddick, Pottstown’s Da’zah Regusters added a pair of goals while Abbie Krause and Christina Butler each scored once.

Perkiomen Valley 11, Boyertown 10, OT >> Taking their PAC Liberty Division game beyond regulation, the Vikings edged the Bears on the strength of Kat Kelley’s overtime goal.

Paige Tyson had six goals to lead PV, Riley McGettigan added a hat trick and Kelly and Tori Bruno chipped in with two apiece. Sydney Fox, Ashley Dierolf and Amanda Diachynsky each scored pairs of goals to lead Boyertown.

Upper Perkiomen 8, Upper Merion 7 >> The Tribe rallied back from a 6-2 halftime deficit to claim a PAC Frontier Division win over the Vikings.

Hope Flack finished with a hat trick while Bella Carpenter scored twice as UP used a 6-1 advantage in the second half to claim the win. AiYi Young finished with a goal and an assist while Courtney Bauer and Liz Fox were each credited with goals. Molly Weygand paced Upper Merion with four goals while Quinn O’Malley added a pair.

Methacton 11, Spring-Ford 7 >> Julie Byrne and Mia Sheldon each secured three goals and an assist in leading the Warriors past the Rams in a PAC Liberty Division matchup.

Sydney Tornetta added two goals and an assist while Liz Chipman, Katy Benton (assist) and Erin Hardenberg each scored once. For Spring-Ford, Olivia Yeagle, Cassie Marte and Michaela Haney each had a pair of goals and an assist.

Hill School 15, Friends’ Central 4 >> The Blues jumped out to an 8-1 lead by the half on the way to a non-conference win over Friends’ Central.

Tatumn Eccleston scored four times and had three assists while Jordan Hower and Giavanna Tabarrini each finished with hat tricks. Leah Forrest scored twice while Hannah Spease, Jess Ciarrocchi and Logan Clouser (two assists) each scored once.