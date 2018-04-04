Mercury Boys Track & Field Roundup: Ziegler, Pottsgrove down Pottstown

Pottsgrove 91, Pottstown 41 >> Michael Ziegler swept the jumping events to lead the Falcons in their PAC Frontier Division victory over the Trojans.

Ziegler won high jump (6-0), long jump (22-8 1/2) and triple jump (43-2) while Justin Adams posted firsts in the shot put (48-0 1/2) and discus (102-4). Bryce Hampton won twice on the track, in the 1,600 (5:20.1) and 3,200 (12:36), as did Pottstown’s Martin Metzgar in the hurdles (300 intermediates 45.0, 110 highs 16.8).

Owen J. Roberts 114, Norristown 27 >> Scott Honicker was a two-event winner for the Wildcats as they rolled over the Eagles in their PAC Liberty Division meet.

Honicker swept the hurdles, taking the 300 intermediates in 40.3 and the 110 highs in 14.1. Brothers Andrew and Kyle Malmstrom were respective winners of the 1,600 (4:54.3) and 800 (2:02.5), combining with Liam Conway (3,200, 9:48.6) to control the distance events.

Perkiomen Valley 74, Boyertown 49 >> Isaiah Domine, Josh Magee and Cole Peterlin each won two events to lead the Vikings past the Bears in their PAC Liberty Division meet.

Domine got his firsts in the 100 (12.08) and long jump (18-11), Magee won both hurdles events (300 intermediates, 43.38 and 110 highs, 18.20) and Peterlin headed the high jump (6-0) and triple jump (38-8 1/2). Boyertown got a pair of firsts from Josh Endy in the 1,600 (4:48.80) and 800 (2:01.84).