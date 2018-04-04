Mercury Boys Lacrosse Roundup: Pope John Paul II edges Perk Valley in OT

Pope John Paul 5, Perkiomen Valley 4, 2OT >> Eric D’Agostino’s game-winner in double overtime gave the Golden Panthers a monumental win over the Vikings.

Kyle Donovan scored twice and Nick Russo and Justin Kent supplied single scores for PJP. Perk Valley was led by Brian Fehr’s two goals and Max Nice (1G, 2A).

Spring-Ford 11, Interboro 3 >> The Rams jumped out to a 9-9 lead by the half on the way to a PAC win over the Buccaneers.

Peyton Gensler notched a hat trick with two assists while Ryan Rosenblum (two assists) and Jarrod Marenger (assist) each scored twice. Kyle Pettine and Ben Swarr combined for seven saves in net while Jake Chaben, Sean Erdman, Gavin Hare (assist) and Nick Teets each scored once.

Penn Charter 10, Hill School 5 >> Nolan Smith and J.J. Pickard scored two goals apiece in the Blues’ non-conference loss against Penn Charter.

Carter Straub added a goal while Ryan Long and Carter Page added assists in front of Zach Phillips’ 18-save showing in goal.