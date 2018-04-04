McLaughlin’s walk-off hit lifts Garnet Valley

John McLaughlin’s single in the bottom of the seventh inning Wednesday gave Garnet Valley a 3-2 walk-off victory over Conestoga in a Central League baseball game.

Will Wesolowski hurled a complete game three-hitter with seven strikeouts.

Paul Zappala went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, while All-Delco Mason Miller had a two-base knock for the Jaguars (2-0, 2-0 Central League). Reece Malek singled and scored a run, while Cole Palis and Steve Caruso each finished with a single and a walk.

In nonleague baseball action:

Shipley 6, Haverford School 4 >> Justin Meyer went 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs, and Isaiah Wnikur chipped in with a pair of hits for the Fords, who suffered their first loss of the season. Fords starter Zak Summy pitched five solid frames with six strikeouts.