Connect with us

Spring Sports

Interboro is no match for Spring-Ford

Connor Evans made eight saves and Brett McLaughlin pocketed 11 groundballs, but Interboro dropped an 11-3 nonleague decision to Spring-Ford.

Josh Ciabatoni, Johnny Scibelo and Nick Mormando each scored for the Bucs, and Gaige Lennon dished a pair of assists.

Comments

comments

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

More in Spring Sports