Recent News
Catholic League/ 4 hours ago
Coar scores 4, La Salle rolls past Archbishop Ryan in PCL opener
SPRINGFIELD >> The weather has been anything but ideal in the early portion of...
Pioneer Athletic Conference/ 5 hours ago
Boyertown breaks through, defeats Owen J. Roberts for first time
BUCKTOWN >> Many tried. Many failed. Every past Boyertown boys lacrosse player could say...
Mercury Girls Lacrosse Roundup: Pottstown’s Ebony Reddick logs 200th career goal
Since her arrival at the scholastic level four years ago, Ebony Reddick has been...
Mercury Boys Lacrosse Roundup: Pope John Paul II edges Perk Valley in OT
Pope John Paul 5, Perkiomen Valley 4, 2OT >> Eric D’Agostino’s game-winner in double...
Mercury Boys Track & Field Roundup: Ziegler, Pottsgrove down Pottstown
Pottsgrove 91, Pottstown 41 >> Michael Ziegler swept the jumping events to lead the...
Mercury Girls Track & Field Roundup: Warren, Perk Valley beat Boyertown
Perkiomen Valley 64, Boyertown 54 >> Christina Warren won four events as the Vikings...
Tewksbury’s pitching and hitting help Radnor cruise past Harriton
Libby Tewksbury threw six strong innings and was 3-for-5 with three RBIs to lead...
Winter Sports/ 6 hours ago
McLaughlin’s walk-off hit lifts Garnet Valley
John McLaughlin’s single in the bottom of the seventh inning Wednesday gave Garnet Valley...
Interboro is no match for Spring-Ford
Connor Evans made eight saves and Brett McLaughlin pocketed 11 groundballs, but Interboro dropped...
George, Luero help Glen Mills roll
Garydson Georges and Johnny Luera claimed singles victories in straight sets, the former in...
Strath Haven girls extend win streak to 79
A little rain, a little wind – it’s going to take a lot more...
Spring Sports/ 7 hours ago
Weather halts Spring-Ford’s meet with Methacton
ROYERSFORD >> Coaches will always maintain rough weather doesn’t favor one sports team over...