Girls Lacrosse: Harding’s late marker helps Penncrest tip Garnet Valley

The Penncrest girls lacrosse team officially put the Central League on notice Monday.

Grace Harding scored the winning goal with 30 seconds left in the second half as the Lions defeated perennial PIAA championship contender Garnet Valley, 11-10.

Penncrest scored both the tying and go-ahead goals with a man down. Carly Baillis accounted for the equalizer with less than two minutes to play.

Julianna George, Harding and Baillis each netted two goals for the Lions, who trailed 5-1 in the first half, but scored four in a row to draw even with the Jaguars. Mia George contributed a goal and an assist, and goalie Corryn Gamber made six saves.

Riley Delaney paced Garnet Valley with four goals, and Regan Nealon added a hat trick.

Elsewhere in the Central League:

Conestoga 13, Springfield 11 >> The Pioneers (2-1, 1-0) took control of a back-and-forth contest with a three-goal run in the second half. Julie Schickling tallied four goals, and Olivia Little chipped in with a hat trick for the Cougars (2-1, 0-1).

Julia Littlewood and Rachel Clark had three goals apiece for Conestoga.

Strath Haven 18, Ridley 5 >> Sophie Haase powered the Panthers with a five-goal performance. Gillian Brennan and Emily Raech each tossed in four goals, while Margot Hotman had three goals and an assist. Katie Capalbo was solid in the cage with seven saves.

Haverford 17, Lower Merion 7 >> Willa Hetznecker collected five goals as the Fords made easy work of the Aces. Mia Ciancio picked up four goals and 10 draw controls, while Carly Gannon added a hat trick to go with an assist, eight draw controls and six ground balls.

Nora Janzer chipped in with three goals.

Harriton 19, Marple Newtown 4 >> Kaely Cristello led the way for the Tigers with two goals and one assist. Harriton scored two goals in the opening seconds and never looked back. Greta Stahl dominated for the Rams with seven goals and two helpers.

In the Catholic League:

Cardinal O’Hara 19, Bishop McDevitt 3 >> Erin Garvey scored five goals, and Anna DiRita paired two goals with five draw controls as the Lions cruised past the Crusaders. Jules Ferraiolo and Rachel Familetti each netted four tallies, while goalie Jackie Deuber made four saves.

Bonner & Prendergast 17, Arch. Ryan 6 >> Lindsey Fagan enjoyed a seven-point game, including five goals, and Carly Brosious paired three goals with three assists for the Pandas. Rachel Doubet scored five goals and goalie Catriona Corrigan finished with 15 saves

In the Ches-Mont League:

Downingtown East 22, Sun Valley 3 >> Julia Kauffeld posted two goals for the Vanguards.