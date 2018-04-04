George, Luero help Glen Mills roll

Garydson Georges and Johnny Luera claimed singles victories in straight sets, the former in a 6-1, 6-4 tussle with John Kpanka, to lead Glen Mills to a 5-0 Del Val League win over Penn Wood Wednesday.

The doubles pairings of Jaden Lehman-Lewis and Saul Ramirez, and Arin McEnany and Dakota Cable also won for the Bulls (2-2, 2-1).