George, Luero help Glen Mills roll

Garydson Georges and Johnny Luera claimed singles victories in straight sets, the former in a 6-1, 6-4 tussle with John Kpanka, to lead Glen Mills to a 5-0 Del Val League win over Penn Wood Wednesday.

The doubles pairings of Jaden Lehman-Lewis and Saul Ramirez, and Arin McEnany and Dakota Cable also won for the Bulls (2-2, 2-1).

