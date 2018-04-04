Boys Lacrosse: Brown helps Radnor romp past Upper Darby

Drew Brown was in a giving mood Tuesday, handing out six assists to go with a goal as Radnor opened up Central League play with a 15-1 win over Upper Darby.
John Austen scored four goals. David Azzarano tallied a hat trick, and Connor Pierce and Jackson Birtwistle scored twice each, the latter chipping in three assists. Mike McShea went 9-for-9 at the X for Radnor.
Also in the Central League:
Haverford 13, Lower Merion 6 >> Cole Lukasiewicz paired five goals with two assists as the Fords roared out to a 9-2 halftime lead and never looked back.
Jack Daly registered four goals, and Kyle Bennett and John Scheivert tallied a goal and an assist each, while Shane Liney made eight stops in goal.
Conestoga 13, Springfield 7 >> Liam DiFonzo scored twice, Kyle Long dished four assists and Mike Tulskie paired a goal with two helpers, but Conestoga roared ahead in the third period with six goals.
Will Schorr and James Reilly scored three times each for the Pioneers.
Strath Haven 16, Ridley 3 >> Jeffrey Conner paired four goals with four helpers, Ethan Belville also tallied four times, and Liam Carney registered a hat trick for the Panthers in a rout.
In nonleague action:
Haverford School 13, Academy of the New Church 10 >> TJ Malone paired three goals with three assists as seven Fords scored to break open a tie game at halftime.
Peter Garno, Luke O’Grady, Adam Salvaggio and Brennan McBride scored twice each, with Garno and O’Grady adding assists. Chris Tsetesekos was 18-for-25 at the faceoff X.
In the Ches-Mont League:
Downingtown East 15, Sun Valley 1 >> Ian Bittenbender scored in the second quarter, and Dan Keenen made nine saves for the Vanguards.
