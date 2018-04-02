Conestoga’s Jacob Marcus is Main Line Boys Athlete of the Week

The senior pitcher/shortstop, a second team All-Main Line baseball selection last spring, had an impressive debut this season in an 8-0 win against Ridley, throwing six scoreless innings, allowing only three hits, walking none, while striking out nine Green Raiders. The University of Richmond commit threw 13 first-pitch strikes en route to victory.

Q: What do you consider your best pitch?

A: My best pitch is my slider. It’s extremely effective.

Q: As a pitcher, after facing a hitter a couple of times in a game, you probably have a better idea of what to throw him late in a game. Can you give us an example of how this has worked in your favor?

A: I like to keep hitters really off balance. There was a particular batter I faced recently who had little difficulty hitting my fastball, so I changed speeds against him later in the game, which worked in my favor.

Q: What do you think was the key to your success in the opener against Ridley?

A: I think the key to my success was having such a positive team vibe going into our first game. Everyone’s attitude was win, stay focused, and have fun.

Q: You also play shortstop for the Pioneers. Who is your favorite baseball player, and why?

A: My favorite baseball player has to be Dansby Swanson. I love the combination of positivity and energy he brings to the game of baseball.

Q: You will be playing baseball for University of Richmond next fall. What do you plan to major in? Is there a career path that particularly interests you at the present time?

A: I plan to major in business. I’d like to be an accountant or have a job relevant to the stock market.

Q: Who have been your biggest baseball mentors, and what was the most important thing each of them taught you about baseball?

A: My father is easily my biggest baseball mentor. The one thing he taught me that will always stick with me is to never drop your chin. Always keep your head high and go 110 percent every play. He’s the biggest Atlanta Braves fan in the world, by the way.

Q: You wear No. 7 for Conestoga. Was there a reason you chose this number – does this number have any significance to you?

A: I wear No. 7 because it’s Dansby Swanson’s number, as well as a former and soon-to-be teammate again, Tim Miller’s old jersey.

Fun facts – Jacob Marcus

Favorite book: 13 Hours.

Favorite TV show: The Office.

Favorite movie: American Sniper.

Favorite athlete: Dansby Swanson.

Favorite pre-game pump-up song: Welcome to the Jungle (Guns & Roses).

Favorite team: Atlanta Braves.

Favorite place to visit: Richmond, Va.

Person I most admire: “I admire Sonny Demartini, our team manager, the most, because of his determination and admirable attitude about everything from life, to sports, to being a great person, on and off the field.”

Family members: parents Michael and Halli, brother Cameron.

