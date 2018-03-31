Winikur, Toal lead Haverford School in home run derby

Isaiah Winikur and Pat Toal each homered as Haverford School won a nonleague slugfest, 17-11, over Westtown School Saturday.
Winikur scored three runs and fell a triple shy of the cycle. Toal drove in three and scored twice with his home run and double. Sean Clark added three hits and three runs, while Joe Bonini drove in three runs as six Fords pitchers cobbled together the necessary 21 outs in a game featuring 26 combined hits and four home runs.
The Fords led 10-0 after two innings thanks to a second-inning nine-spot, but Westtown battled back to within 12-9 before a five-run bottom of the sixth settled matters.
In other nonleague action:
Malvern Prep 11, Cardinal O’Hara 3 >> Jimmy Beaky provided a two-run single in a three-run bottom of the fifth inning, but that was all the offense the Lions (1-1) would generate.
Charlie Andress led Malvern with three hits. Lonnie White doubled among two hits, and Ryan Dillon added two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored in support of winning pitcher Tristan Corcoran.
