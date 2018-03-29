Recent News
Long sets Springfield record as Cougars edge Spring-Ford
There’s a new all-time points leader at Springfield. Kyle Long scored two goals to...
McNeal’s four goals pushes Garnet Valley past Owen J. Roberts
Kamryn McNeal scored four goals, including the game-winner and the 200th of her career...
Mesaros’ home run is the difference for Garnet Valley
Becca Halford pitched a six-hit shutout and Morgan Mesaros blasted a home run to...
Dumont, Payton power Episcopal Academy past Harriton
Cole Dumont and Isaiah Payton homered Thursday to boost Episcopal Academy to a 9-1...
Spring Sports/ 2 hours ago
Mercury Baseball Preview: Owen J. Roberts can’t solve Kauffman, Oley Valley
Oley Valley 1, Owen J. Roberts 0 >> The Wildcats could muster only two...
Digital First Media/ 2 hours ago
Mercury Girls Lacrosse Roundup: Fox leads Boyertown past Methacton
Sydney Fox netted a hat trick to lead the Boyertown girls lacrosse team to...
Spring Sports/ 2 hours ago
Mercury Boys Lacrosse Roundup: Springfield-Delco clips Spring-Ford, 10-9
Springfield-Delco 10, Spring-Ford 9 >> Even with a fourth-quarter rally, the Rams came up...
Spring Sports/ 3 hours ago
2018 Mercury Area Boys Track & Field Preview
Boyertown Head coach: Jon Zellers, eighth season. Last year’s record: 2-3 Pioneer Athletic Conference...
Abington/ 5 hours ago
Nolan looks sharp, Abington holds off Central Bucks West
DOYLESTOWN >> Given how rambunctious the Central Bucks West bats would prove to be...
Catholic League/ 22 hours ago
Roman Catholic’s PIAA-6A title adds new chapter to storied legacy
HERSHEY >> The name on the front of the jersey said Roman, but this...
Boys Lacrosse/ 1 day ago
La Salle keeps Conestoga at arm’s length in heavyweight battle
SPRINGFIELD (MONTCO) >> There’s an argument to be made that both Conestoga and La...
Catholic League/ 1 day ago
Archbishop Wood’s offense falters, denied PIAA three-peat by Mars in 5A final
HERSHEY >> It was the kind of game Archbishop Wood had found a way...