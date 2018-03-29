Connect with us

Mesaros’ home run is the difference for Garnet Valley

Becca Halford pitched a six-hit shutout and Morgan Mesaros blasted a home run to lead Garnet Valley to a 1-0 win over Interboro in nonleague action.

Halford registered six strikeouts and no walks. Mesaros went 2-for-2. The Jaguars are 1-1.

