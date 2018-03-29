Mercury Girls Lacrosse Roundup: Fox leads Boyertown past Methacton

Sydney Fox netted a hat trick to lead the Boyertown girls lacrosse team to a 9-6 win over Methacton in a Pioneer Athletic Conference Liberty Division matchup Thursday.
Behind Fox, Ashley Dierolf and Liz Tamasitis added two goals apiece while Amanda Diachynsky and Amber Marberger were each credited with solo tallies. The Bears outscored the Warriors in both halves, including a 5-3 advantage at the break. Sydney Tornetta paced Methacton with a hat trick and an assist while Julie Byrne scored twice. Mia Sheldon had a goal while Katy Benton added an assist.
Phoenixville 16, Pottstown 6 >> Mary Michaud, Ameerah Green and Katie Baker netted four goals apiece to lead the Phantoms to a PAC Frontier Division win over the Trojans.
Alana Lathan added a pair of goals in the win while Lily White and Emma Visnov rounded out the scoring. Carly Michaud and Maddie White contributed assists while Sydney Alling made five saves in goal. For Pottstown, Da’zah Regusters and Ebony Reddick scored two goals apiece.
Spring-Ford 15, North Penn 10 >> The Rams used a 10-5 second-half advantage on the way to a non-conference win over the Knights.
Cassie Marte and Olivia Yeagle scored four goals apiece while Ashley Hudak had a goal and three assists. Erin Connelly, Jordan Nitto, Mac Doyle, Katie Metzler and Mikayla Lynch each added a goal and an assist while Lauren Ruffo made seven saves in goal.
Garnet Valley 11, Owen J. Roberts 10 >> Hannah Delahaye scored five times during the Wildcats’ non-conference loss against the Jaguars.
Maddi Koury followed with two goals while Kelsey Kilgallon, Charlotte Lasak and Danika Swech each scored once for OJR. Kamryn McNeal led Garnet Valley with four goals.
Pottsgrove 18, Daniel Boone 2 >> Emily Williams figured in on eight of the Falcons’ goals as they rolled over the Blazers in non-league play.
Williams had a game-high five goals and three assists. Pottsgrove’s potent offensive also featured Brooke Saylor’s four goals and two assists, Allie Reppert’s hat trick and two assists and two-goal outings from Alyssa Petrucelli and Sydney Tornetta.
Boone’s scoring came from solo tallies by Felicity Norris and Sydney Pajakinas.
Ac. of New Church 15, Perkiomen School 8 >> Keyed by Ryan Holib’s eight-goal showing, ANC rolled the Panthers in their non-league pairing.
Perkiomen was led by Emalee Walsh’s four goals (one assist) and an Anne Coby hat trick. Carley Smith added a goal and assist to the locals’ total.
