Mercury Boys Lacrosse Roundup: Springfield-Delco clips Spring-Ford, 10-9

Springfield-Delco 10, Spring-Ford 9 >> Even with a fourth-quarter rally, the Rams came up short of Springfield in their non-league game.

Jarrod Marenger scored four goals to lead Spring-Ford, which went into the fourth down 9-7. Ryan Rosenblum had a hat trick and one assist while Peyton Gensler (one assist) and Kyle Decerio added solo tallies.

Haverford 6, Perkiomen Valley 5 >> The Vikings committed 18 turnovers on the way to a non-league loss against the Fords.

Nick Steele scored twice while Brian Fehr had a goal and an assist as Perk Valley trailed 4-2 by the half. Max Nice and Zach Schiffman were credited with goals while Rob Farrington made eight saves in net. Andreas McKendry paced Haverford with four goals.