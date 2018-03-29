Mercury Baseball Preview: Owen J. Roberts can’t solve Kauffman, Oley Valley

Oley Valley 1, Owen J. Roberts 0 >> The Wildcats could muster only two hits against Lynx’ starter Reece Kauffman during this non-conference showing.

The game’s lone run came in the bottom of the third inning when Oley’s Gavin Troutman scored on a sacrifice fly by Zach Pellock. OJR’s biggest threat came in the top of the first inning when Andy Blum hit a two-out triple but was stranded at third. OJR used five different pitchers and held Oley to just three hits. Kauffman’s pitching line included a walk and a strikeout in the win.

Spring-Ford 3, Malvern Prep 2 >> Patrick Jucker’s two-run triple in the bottom of the third inning proved the difference in the Rams’ non-conference win over the Friars.

Jucker finished with two hits while Chase Simmons had a pair of runs scored batting out of the leadoff spot. Jake Skrocki got the start and picked up the win, giving way to a pair of runs on four hits in 3-2/3 innings. Cooper Webb was strong in relief pitching a clean 10 outs with four strikeouts to close it out.

Strath Haven 11, Phoenixville 2 >> The top portion of the Panthers’ lineup did the brunt of the damage in a non-league showing against the Phantoms.

Strath Haven lead-off hitter Luke Mutz was 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles to go along with three runs scored and three RBI while Henry Dawes finished 2-for-3 with a double, a triple, three RBI and a run scored out of the two-hole. Dawes also picked up the win on the mound, pitching two innings where he was tagged for a run. Phoenixville was held to just three hits on the day.

Perkiomen School 14, George School 3 >> The Panthers blew the top off with a 12-run fifth inning to claim and seal a non-conference win against the Cougars.

Manny Ariza pitched all five innings in the win, giving way to three runs (two earned) on eight hits and two walks. Chris Pow finished with a double, two runs scored and four RBI while Sam Glavin had a double with two runs scored and two RBI. Perk trailed 3-2 after four innings but blew the game open with a fifth inning that required three George School pitchers.