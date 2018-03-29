McNeal’s four goals pushes Garnet Valley past Owen J. Roberts

Kamryn McNeal scored four goals, including the game-winner and the 200th of her career to power Garnet Valley to an 11-10 win over Owen J. Roberts in nonleague lacrosse Thursday.

Regan Nealon added three goals, one assist and one draw control for the Jaguars, Kathryn Toohey two goals and three draw controls. Riley Delaney and Madi McKee (three draw controls) netted the other goals.

Goalie Sam Hamalak stopped two shots. Hannah Delahaye scored five goals for OJR, while Maddie Corey added two.