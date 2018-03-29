Long sets Springfield record as Cougars edge Spring-Ford

There’s a new all-time points leader at Springfield.

Kyle Long scored two goals to go with four assists to break the all-time scoring mark as the defending PIAA Class 2A champion edged Spring-Ford, 10-9, Thursday.

Mike Tulskie and Ben Garcia added three goals each, and Joe DeBernardi paired a goal with a helper for the Cougars.

In other nonleague action:

Haverford 6, Perkiomen Valley 5 >> Jack Daly scored four goals and John Scheivert had a pair to lead Haverford. Scheivert chipped in two assists, Cole Lukasiewicz one as the Fords hung on after taking a 6-3 lead into the fourth quarter.

Goalie Shane Liney registered nine saves.

Downingtown East 7, Radnor 6 >> Connor Pierce and Jackson Birtwistle scored two goals apiece for Radnor, which fell in overtime. John Austen and Ryan Peter (two assists) also tallied for the Raiders. Goalie Archer Darrach had 16 saves.

Strath Haven 14, Jordan 3 >> Jeff Conner scored two goals to go with six assists, and Ibo Pio and Liam Carney each registered hat tricks for the Panthers, who scored the first 12 goals of the encounter in North Carolina. Chris Rosini (three assists), Ethan Belville and Jack Thomas chipped in two goals apiece, and Will Brake and Vincey Palermo combined for seven saves in goal.

Central Bucks West 9, Penncrest 4 >> Max Daugherty scored twice, and Matt Dougherty and TJ Sims also found the back of the net, but the Lions fell.