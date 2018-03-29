Dumont, Payton power Episcopal Academy past Harriton

Cole Dumont and Isaiah Payton homered Thursday to boost Episcopal Academy to a 9-1 nonleague baseball victory over visiting Harriton.

Payton went 1-for-2 with a pair of walks and four RBIs to spark the Churchmen, who scored multiple runs in all but two innings.

Dumont was 1-for-3 with a walk and three RBIs.

Adam Robinson scored three runs and stole a base in support of Taylor Schaible, who allowed just one hit and scattered three walks in 4⅓ scoreless innings to get the decision. Schaible also recorded three strikeouts.

In other nonleague action:

Strath Haven 11, Phoenixville 2 >> Anthony Viggiano and Luke Mutz supplied three hits each, including a double and a triple apiece, and Viggiano drove in three runs for the Panthers.

Henry Dawes (1-for-3) and Brady Mutz drove in two runs apiece to lead the visiting Panthers.

Dawes pitched two innings, Noah Atsaves 2⅔ as the Panthers constructed a 9-2 lead entering the bottom of the fifth inning.

In the Del Val League:

Interboro 12, Penn Wood 0 >> Dom Scrivano belted a three-run double and the pitchers did the rest to lift Interboro.

Starting pitcher Mike Ventura went two innings to get the win for the host Bucs (2-0, 2-0), who didn’t allow a hit. Colin Shields and Johnny West also hurled shutout frames in the five-inning affair for the Bucs.

Scrivano went 1-for-3, Aaron Stankiewicz 2-for-3 with two RBIs for Interboro.

Academy Park 12, Chester 2 >> Pitcher Barry Brown struck out nine batters in four innings to lead the Knights to victory. Zion Bradley and Devon Ludwig stroked two hits each for the Knights (1-1). Billy Martin contributed a double.

In the Ches-Mont League:

Octorara 14, Sun Valley 3 >> Andy Imbierowicz slugged a double, a triple and a home run to power Octorara. The Vanguards prevented Imbierowicz from hitting for the cycle.

Connor Boyd went 2-for-3 with two RBIs for the Vanguards (1-1).