2018 Mercury Area Boys Track & Field Preview

Boyertown

Head coach: Jon Zellers, eighth season.

Last year’s record: 2-3 Pioneer Athletic Conference Liberty Division.

Athletes to watch: Dominic DeRafelo, Sr., middle distance/distance; Josh Endy, Sr., middle distance/distance; Sean Esterly, Sr., throw; Cy Evans, Sr., middle distance/distance; Kollin Miller, Sr., middle distance/distance; Justin Smyth, Sr., middle distance/distance; Matt Stuetz, Sr., throws; Brett Breidor, Jr., sprints; Caleb Taylor, Jr., hurdles; Christian McComb, So., middle distance/distance; Ethan Michaels, So., jumps; Jamison Moccia, So., sprints; Zach Raugh, So., sprints; Julian Sanders, Fr., sprints.

Outlook: The Bears suffered a big loss of senior leadership this spring with the graduation of seven athletes. … “This year,” Zellers said, “I look to a solid group of senior leaders led by Dom DeRafelo, Josh Endy, Justin Smyth, Kollin Miller, Cy Evans and Matt Stuetz. Also, underclassmen Caleb Taylor, Christian McComb, Jamison Moccia and Julian Saunders.” … Zellers added, “I have one of the strongest distance squads I have had since at Boyertown.” That includes the returning All-Area first team 4×800 relay with DeRafelo, Endy and Evans. … The Bears’ roster is 62 percent sophomores and freshmen. “We are a very young team that is depending on a strong group of seniors and the underclassmen to step it up,” Zellers said. “Who will step up is the big question? I will lean on an experienced group of coaches for this year success. I am anxious and excited to hit the track and field with a great group of kids.”

Daniel Boone

Head coaches: Russ Keith, eighth season; Bob Reismiller, third season.

Last year’s record: 3-4 Berks Conference.

Athletes to watch: Branden Cody, Sr., sprints/hurdles; Jason Cremi, Sr., sprints/jumps; Adam Davis, Sr., middle distance/distance; Josh Heffner, Sr., middle distance/distance; Ben Hofmanner, Sr., middle distance/distance; Thomas Lynagh, Sr., throws; Spencer McIntosh, Sr., sprints/throws; Zach Murray, Sr., middle distance/distance; Max Stefanelli, Sr., middle distance/distance; Jan Vasquez, Sr., middle distance/distance; Luke Cable, Jr., middle distance/distance; Ryan Miller, Jr., throws; Nick Ruffing, Jr., sprints; Nolan Cremi, So., throws; Anthony DeFusco, So., jumps/hurdles; Zach Huddleston, So., throws; Alex Pingitore, So., middle distance/distance; Ben Spotts, So., sprints; Jacob Baker, Fr., sprints.

Outlook: “A solid, well-balanced roster with depth in many areas,” is the assessment of Keith and Reismiller. “Potential for a strong season and numerous District 3 qualifiers.”

Hill School

Head coach: Bill Yinger, 16th season.

Last year’s record: Not available.

Athletes to watch: Daniel Adeboboye, Sr., throws; Reed Bauer, Sr., distance; Reed Harkleroad, Sr., pole vault/javelin; Ali Kenneh, Sr., sprints/relays; Ian Lawrence, Sr., jumps; DaQuan Morris, Sr., sprints; Austin Vincent, Sr., middle distance; Damian Walsh, Sr., pole vault/hurdles; Tucker Dunn, Jr., distance; Alberto Fernandez, Jr., sprints/relays; Antoine Neveau, Jr., middle distance; Tim Youndt, Jr., hurdles; Owen Scott, So., middle distance.

Outlook: “This year promises to build off of the success of last, as well as a recent solid indoor campaign,” Yinger said. “We will heavily depend on a group of senior leadership to set the tone throughout the season. The boys beat their rival, the Lawrenceville School, last year for the first time since 1998; we will be trying to repeat that feat this year, though we know they are always game. We will look to place in the top three in both our league and the Prep State meet with good luck and good health along the way.”

Methacton

Head coach: Chris Shaffer, third season.

Last year’s record: 4-1 Pioneer Athletic Conference Liberty Division.

Athletes to watch: Lucas Carr, Sr., sprints/jumps; Mike Clark, Sr., distance; Kyle Cook, Sr., jumps; Myles Hoven, Sr., distance; Chris Huber, Sr., hurdles; Max Jones, Sr., sprints/jumps; John Keenan, Sr., sprints/jumps/throws; Pat Maloney, Sr., throws; Josh Newman, Sr., sprints; Alex Yablonski, Sr., hurdles; Steven Brown, Jr., jumps; Garrett Campbell, Jr., distance; Max Capece, Jr., throws; Jorge Carmona, Jr., sprints; Tom Chimes, Jr., distance; Ken Donahue, Jr., throws; Tonee’ Ellis, Jr., throws; Gary Knox, Jr., throws; Joe Masciantonio, Jr., jumps; Garrett McPhillips, Jr., distance; Chris Meehan, Jr., sprints/jumps; Joe Pacholski, Jr., sprints; Will Rebert, Jr., distance; Sean Ritchie, Jr., distance; Dan Tabor, Jr., sprints/jumps; Matt Weisenberger, Jr., jumps; Andrew Bregman, So., hurdles/jumps; Josh Clark, So., jumps; Nick Hanson, So., throws; Macllin Herbison, So., throws; Sagan Kakkar, So., throws; Jack Kapralick, So., distance; Kevin McCullagh, So., distance; Nick Olivieri, So., hurdles/jumps; Dylan Schultz, So., throws; Mike Torcini, So., sprints/hurdles; Matt Varghese, So., distance.

Outlook: The Warriors’ roster is bolstered by a number of freshmen: Tom Heffernan (jumps), Ryan Kempster (distance), Jordan Layos (sprints/jumps) and Chris Rowland (distance). … “I really like the makeup of this team,” Shaffer said, “and I have been very pleased with the team’s work ethic and intensity. They have already shown a great attitude towards their training and have been working really hard. We have a large group of boys — many new to track — and we are looking forward to our first meet to give all an opportunity to see what they can accomplish. This team is looking to make another run and to be very competitive in the PAC. Seeing how they respond to the pressure of each competition will be something to watch. Like any other team trying to get ready for the season, preparation and weather has been a key issue, but our main goal is to work hard and to have some fun through our achievement this year.”

Owen J. Roberts

Head coach: Tim Marcoe, third season.

Last year’s record: 3-2 Pioneer Athletic Conference Liberty Division.

Athletes to watch: Manny Burgos, Sr., throws; Jake Canale, Sr., jumps; Liam Conway, Sr., distance; Blake Fesmire, Sr., throws; Gavin Hendershot, Sr., sprints/hurdles; Andrew Malmstrom, Sr., distance; Kyle Malmstrom, Sr., distance; Shyheed May, Sr., jumps; Chase Morris, Sr., throws; Matt Pron, Sr., jumps; Cory Wright Sr., sprints/hurdles; Marshall Bergstresser, Jr., sprints/hurdles; Linus Blatz, Jr., distance; David Brunton, Jr., distance; Mo Gentry, Jr., sprints/hurdles; Aidan Hayward, Jr., throws; Jose Hingada, Jr., jumps; Scott Honicker, Jr., sprints/hurdles; Arnold Montagano, Jr., throws; Quentin Sherwood, Jr., distance; Vincent Fennell, So., distance; Matt Muthler, So., distance; Shane Ruley, So., throws; Dante Denardo, Fr., jumps.

Outlook: Returning All-Area Boys Track Athlete of the Year Conway closes out a stellar high-school career which includes considerable success in cross country and indoor track – he won the 800 at the Pa. Indoor Championships over the winter – in addition to big performances in the spring. … “The boys are looking forward to building upon their success from last season and continuing to improve from their marks,” Marcoe said. “The boys’ team is excited about their potential for the season. The coaching staff is emphasizing hard work and commitment, day in and day out, in order for them to compete with anybody in the league and district.”

Perkiomen School

Head coach: Richard Irven.

Last year’s record: Not available.

Athletes to watch: Sprints – Sunmakin Orafidiya. Hurdles – Jean-Francois Alphonse.

Outlook: “The Perkiomen School track team has some excellent athletes to look out for,” Irven said. “The team has many young and/or new faces this season who have the potential to do well. Of these Jean-Francois Alphonse looks very promising in the hurdles. His near seven feet of height should make it easier for him to take the hurdles in his stride. Of the returning athletes, Sunmakin Orafidiya is one to watch in the sprint events. He won most of his races at 55m and 200m during the winter track season.”

Perkiomen Valley

Head coach: Joe Petsko, 12th season.

Last year’s record: 1-4 Pioneer Athletic Conference Liberty Division.

Athletes to watch: Ryan Dao, Sr., sprints; Matteo Goettler, Sr., sprints; Sam Leinhauser, Sr., throws; Josh Magee, Sr., hurdles; Adam Styer, Sr., distance; Dylan Taylor, Sr., pole vault; Isaiah Domine, Jr., sprints; Cole Peterlin, Jr., jumps; Jordan Thomas, Jr., sprints; Jake Wagner, Jr., throws; Connor Behan, So., pole vault; Dylan Danowski, So., distance; Randy Washington, So., jumps.

Outlook: “The Vikings’ group of young talent looks to take some strides forward this spring and compete for a PAC championship,” Petsko said. “The group is anchored by a group of sprinters led by Ryan Dao, who qualified for the Indoor State Championship Meet, as well as support from Cole Peterlin in the jumps and Sam Leinhauser and Jason Wagner in the throws. The boys are looking forward to a great season.”

Phoenixville

Head coach: Jess Mahan, first season.

Last year’s record: 4-1 Pioneer Athletic Conference Frontier Division.

Athletes to watch: Aaron Hin, Sr., middle distance/distance; Zach Kleppe, Sr., middle distance/distance; Connor McQuiston, Sr., sprints/hurdles; Jake New, Sr., middle distance/distance; Sean O’Neil, Sr., sprints/hurdles; Sean Sabo, Sr., throws; Christian Schaaf, Sr., middle distance/distance; Mark Coll, Jr., sprints/hurdles; Isaac Gale, Jr., sprints/hurdles; Nate Smith, Jr., jumps; Connor Wilchusky, Jr., middle distance/distance; Nick Gatcha, So., middle distance/distance; Kyle Kopera, So., throws;

Outlook: A freshman, Karl Terstappen, is working on the pole vault. … “Winning the Frontier Division last season, the boys are ready and eager to prove themselves once again,” Mahan said. “We remain strong in the distance events, but don’t count us out in the sprints. As the season continues, the coaching staff hopes to develop the younger athletes to lay the foundation for future success.”

Pope John Paul II

Head coach: Lisa Cagliola, third season.

Last year’s record: 3-2 Pioneer Athletic Conference Frontier Division.

Athletes to watch: Christian Caiola, Sr., sprints; Nick Galbraith, Sr., throws; Gunner George, Sr., sprints; Shane McKeon, Sr., distance; Jason Mitala, Sr., distance; Sal Marano, Jr., sprints; A.J. Natale, Jr., sprints/throws; Jack Phillips, Jr., distance; J.P. Schiele, Jr., distance; Kieran Cunningham, So., sprints.

Outlook: The Golden Panthers’ roster is bolstered by the presence of freshmen Jack Brosius (distance), Kaden Buchler (distance), Jack Flynn (distance), Brett McMenamin (sprints) and Jacob Peiffer (middle distance), … “I think we’ll hang tough in the Frontier Division,” Cagliola said. “We are nursing a few injuries but have strong contenders in all events. On the distance side, our District champion boys cross country team is mostly intact and ready to go.”

Pottsgrove

Head coach: Larry Rechtin, 30th season.

Last year’s record: 4-1 Pioneer Athletic Conference Frontier Division.

Athletes to watch: Rayshawn Allen, Sr., sprints; Ashon Calhoun, Sr., sprints; Cole Goldcamp, Sr., middle distance/distance; Avery Grant, Sr., sprints; Lucas Stehle, Sr., hurdles; Angel Zamorano, Sr., throws; Michael Ziegler, Sr., jumps; Justin Adams, Jr., throws; Gabe Craig, Jr., middle distance/distance; LaRee Hills, Jr., middle distance/distance; Brett Pennington, Jr., jumps; Jay Sisko, Jr., middle distance/distance; Jared Smith, Jr., jumps; Ahmed Moussa, So., throws; Isaiah Taylor, So., sprints.

Outlook: “Pottsgrove looks to improve off last season’s solid 4-1 record. With a good turnout of 12th graders and experienced athletes, the season is promising. Relatively low numbers will require our skilled athletes to double and triple up in dual meets if we are to reach our goal of a division title. The Falcons will also be challenged with the retirement of long-time (40-plus years) head and assistant track coach Charlie Yohn, but the new staff is ready to carry on the Pottsgrove tradition of track success.”

Pottstown

Head coach: Mary Ann Hill, 30th season (35th overall).

Last year’s record: 4-1 Pioneer Athletic Conference Frontier Division.

Athletes to watch: Sprints – Johnathan Brusk, Daniel Darden, Derek Darden, Hassan Garcia-Davis, Jacob Howard, Giankirk Kimmell, Clayton Logan, Martin Metzgar, Demond Thompson, Emmanuel Toussaint, Mathew Walker, Kyleef Warren, Distance – Michael Baker, Khalif Burgess, Reilly Dugan, Ezra Figueroa, Jared Hill, Shane Langevin, Noah Patten, Jaimie Sharp, Collin Stone, Nicholas Wilson, Throws – Eric Johnson, Will Minnick, Destyn Snyder, Vaults – Mitchell Aquino, Alex Cabellero, A.J. Ecker, Nehemiah Figueroa

Outlook: “Coming off a very successful season last year, the Trojans look to stay undefeated in our division,” Hill said.

Spring-Ford

Head coach: Danielle Stauffer, fifth season.

Last year’s record: 5-0 Pioneer Athletic Conference Liberty Division.

Athletes to watch: Shane Ainscoe, Sr., distance; Stephen Chapman, Sr., hurdles; J.T. Clark, Sr., middle distance; Justin DeFrancesco, Sr., sprints; Tyler Edwards, Sr., jumps; Noah Marchetti, Sr., jumps; Jacob McKenna, Sr., distance; Jake Pajovich, Sr., throws; Milan Sharma, Sr., middle distance; Grant Smith, Sr., sprints; Zach Smith, Sr., distance; Josiah Chapman, Jr., middle distance; Trevor Detwiler, Jr., middle distance; Reese Gremban, Jr., hurdles; Sal Ibarra, Jr., pole vault; Alex Koretke, Jr., jumps; Ryan Yang, Jr., jumps; Blaize Scarcelle, So., hurdles;

Outlook: The Rams’ roster has such up-and-comers as freshmen Anthony Bamford (distance), D.J. Francis (jumps/sprints) and John Zawislak (distance). … Rams are going after their eigth straight PAC title after losing a lot of standout seniors. They have some depth especially in the mid-distance/distance areas. … “We have a large group of boys with a lot of track experience,” Stauffer said, “We are looking forward to our first meet to give all an opportunity to see what they can accomplish. Our goals are to compete for the championship and advance as many as possible to districts and states. Our main goal is to work hard and have fun through individual and team achievement.”

Upper Merion

Head coach: Allison Phantavong, second season.

Last year’s record: 0-5 Pioneer Athletic Conference Frontier Division.

Athletes to watch: Frank Dalton, Sr., sprints; Chimezie Amaefuna, Jr., middle distance.

Outlook: “The Vikings hope to carry on success into the outdoor season,” Phantavong said. “Though the team is young, it is growing in numbers each year. We hope to improve our overall team record in the PAC dual meets and to send more athletes into the post-season competitions. All athletes and relays are aiming to improve their event performances. The coaches and teammates are excited for the season to begin and for the spring weather to roll around.”

Upper Perkiomen

Head coach: David Dusza, second season.

Last year’s record: 1-3 Pioneer Athletic Conference Frontier Division.

Athletes to watch: Ryan Casola, Sr., jumps; Evan Hanney, Sr., pole vault; Colby Hetrick, Sr., sprints/hurdles; Cameron Junk, Sr., middle distance/distance; Chalmers Stroup, Jr., throws; Tyrese Reid, So., sprints/hurdles/jumps; Hunter Flack, Fr., pole vault.

Outlook: “We are looking forward to this year to grow and compete in the league,” Dusza said. “We have a young team with some talent and are looking to build upon it. The coaches are looking for our seniors and juniors on the team to lead the younger guys and show them the ropes. In addition to that, we are looking to improve on our record from last year.”