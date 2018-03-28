Summy’s homer gives Haverford School reason to celebrate

Zak Summy was the walk-off hero Wednesday for The Haverford School.
He belted a two-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the eighth to give the Fords a dramatic 7-6 victory over Garnet Valley.
John McLaughlin’s solo homer put the visiting Jaguars ahead in the top of the eighth, shortly after Haverford School forced extra innings thanks to Justin Meyer’s two-run dinger in the seventh. McLaughlin finished 3-for-4 with three runs scored for the Jags (0-2).
Haverford School 12, Lower Merion 2 >> Meyer blasted a three-run homer in the first inning in Game 2 of a doubleheader for Haverford. Pat Toal allowed only one hit and struck out five in four innings, and added two hits and two RBIs. Nick Holtz chipped in with two base knocks for the Fords (5-0).
Westtown School 8, Episcopal Academy 7 >> The Churchmen almost deleted an 8-0 fourth-inning deficit but came up short. Brian Virbitsky doubled, walked and scored two runs for the Churchmen, who committed four errors. Will Park and Will Kelley added two base knocks each and Mitch Pagano walked three times.
Recent News
-
Boys Lacrosse/ 53 mins ago
La Salle keeps Conestoga at arm’s length in heavyweight battle
SPRINGFIELD (MONTCO) >> There’s an argument to be made that both Conestoga and La...
-
Catholic League/ 1 hour ago
Archbishop Wood’s offense falters, denied PIAA three-peat by Mars in 5A final
HERSHEY >> It was the kind of game Archbishop Wood had found a way...
-
Mercury Girls Lacrosse Roundup: Rapchinski, Pope John Paul IIdouble up Pottstown
Monica Rapchinski racked up eight points for the Pope John Paul II girls lacrosse...
-
Mercury Softball Roundup: Taylor Lindsay, Upper Perk top Phoenixville
Upper Perkiomen 11, Phoenixville 2 >> The Indians banged out 17 hits while pitcher...
-
Mercury Baseball Roundup: Phoenixville rallies late, tops Upper Perk 3-2
Phoenixville 3, Upper Perkiomen 2 >> Scoring two runs in the bottom of the...
-
Mercury Boys Track Roundup: Howard leads Pottstown past Pope John Paul II
Pottstown 87, Pope John Paul II 63 >> Jacob Howard’s sweep of the jumping...
-
Mercury Girls Track Roundup: Perrotto paces Phoenixville past Upper Perk
Phoenixville 106, Upper Perkiomen 40 >> Gabrielle Perrotto’s sweep of the sprints was...
-
Boys Lacrosse: Mercury-Area Team-By-Team Preview
Boyertown Coach: Grady B. Wise, 2nd season Last year’s record: 9-11 overall, PAC semifinals,...
-
Ridley’s Chapman sisters are double trouble for Chi
Ridley sisters Morgan and Madison Chapman combined on a no-hitter in a 15-0 rout...
-
Fitzgerald leads Devon Prep/Delco Christian past Oxford
Tim Fitzgerald recorded scored five goals and Ryan Clauder made 10 saves as Devon...
-
Gioia’s first impression a good one for Marple Newtown
Freshman Kylie Gioia made her presence felt for Marple Newtown Thursday. She scored four...
-
Summy’s homer gives Haverford School reason to celebrate
Zak Summy was the walk-off hero Wednesday for The Haverford School. He belted a...