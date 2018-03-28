Summy’s homer gives Haverford School reason to celebrate

Zak Summy was the walk-off hero Wednesday for The Haverford School.

He belted a two-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the eighth to give the Fords a dramatic 7-6 victory over Garnet Valley.

John McLaughlin’s solo homer put the visiting Jaguars ahead in the top of the eighth, shortly after Haverford School forced extra innings thanks to Justin Meyer’s two-run dinger in the seventh. McLaughlin finished 3-for-4 with three runs scored for the Jags (0-2).

Haverford School 12, Lower Merion 2 >> Meyer blasted a three-run homer in the first inning in Game 2 of a doubleheader for Haverford. Pat Toal allowed only one hit and struck out five in four innings, and added two hits and two RBIs. Nick Holtz chipped in with two base knocks for the Fords (5-0).

Westtown School 8, Episcopal Academy 7 >> The Churchmen almost deleted an 8-0 fourth-inning deficit but came up short. Brian Virbitsky doubled, walked and scored two runs for the Churchmen, who committed four errors. Will Park and Will Kelley added two base knocks each and Mitch Pagano walked three times.