Ridley’s Chapman sisters are double trouble for Chi

Ridley sisters Morgan and Madison Chapman combined on a no-hitter in a 15-0 rout of Chichester.

Madison, a freshman, went 4-for-5 at the plate with a homer and three runs scored. Gab DiNardo reached base four times, going 3-for-3 with three runs for the Green Raiders.

In the Ches-Mont League:

Sun Valley 13, Great Valley 3 >> The Vanguards (1-1) exploded for 10 runs in the first inning on the way to giving new coach Shawn Potter his first varsity win.

Madison Gutowiecz was the winning pitcher and helped her cause with two hits, including a double, two RBIs and two runs. Madison Koons added a double and three RBIs.

