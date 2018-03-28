Mercury Softball Roundup: Taylor Lindsay, Upper Perk top Phoenixville

Upper Perkiomen 11, Phoenixville 2 >> The Indians banged out 17 hits while pitcher Taylor Lindsay yielded just four to the Phantoms in their PAC Frontier Division game.

Karlee Fretz headed the UP plate attack, collecting three hits and driving in three runs. On the mound, Lindsay scattered four walks while fanning eight and yielding Phoenixville’s runs in the second and fourth innings. Two of the Phantoms’ hits came from Susan Duncan, who drove in both the team’s runs.

Spring-Ford 13, Norristown 0 >> Sam Lindsay and Brianna Kelly shared pitching duties for the Rams, combining to one-hit the Eagles in a PAC Liberty Division contest halted by the 10-run rule after five innings.

Lindsay twirled two frames of no-hit, six-strikeout ball before Kelly wrapped up the game. Ashley DellaGuardia (four RBI) and Jules Hughes (two RBI) homered for Spring-Ford, with Emma Griffin driving in another pair of runs.