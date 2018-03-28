Phoenixville 106, Upper Perkiomen 40 >> Gabrielle Perrotto’s sweep of the sprints was a key the Phantoms’ victory over the Indians in their PAC Frontier Division meet.
Perrotto took the 100 in 13.51, and the 200 in 28.41. Phoenixville also got two-win outings from Mary McNamara in the long jump (14-2) and the triple jump (29-11), Heather Branan in the high jump (4-4) and pole vault (8-0) and Riley Kappenstein in the discus (93-6) and javelin (106-2). LeeAnn Markwalter headed the 800 (2:45.88) and 1,600 (6:09.55) for UP.
Pope John Paul II 72, Pottstown 70 >> With a 29-26 scoring edge in the field events, the Golden Panthers were able to get by the Trojans and win their PAC Frontier Division meet.
Becca Schuremen and Colleen Morton aided the PJP cause with their firsts in throwing events. Schuremen won the shot put with a 30-2 throw while Morton went 91-1 in the javelin.
Recent News
-
Boys Lacrosse/ 52 mins ago
La Salle keeps Conestoga at arm’s length in heavyweight battle
SPRINGFIELD (MONTCO) >> There’s an argument to be made that both Conestoga and La...
-
Catholic League/ 1 hour ago
Archbishop Wood’s offense falters, denied PIAA three-peat by Mars in 5A final
HERSHEY >> It was the kind of game Archbishop Wood had found a way...
-
Mercury Girls Lacrosse Roundup: Rapchinski, Pope John Paul IIdouble up Pottstown
Monica Rapchinski racked up eight points for the Pope John Paul II girls lacrosse...
-
Mercury Softball Roundup: Taylor Lindsay, Upper Perk top Phoenixville
Upper Perkiomen 11, Phoenixville 2 >> The Indians banged out 17 hits while pitcher...
-
Mercury Baseball Roundup: Phoenixville rallies late, tops Upper Perk 3-2
Phoenixville 3, Upper Perkiomen 2 >> Scoring two runs in the bottom of the...
-
Mercury Boys Track Roundup: Howard leads Pottstown past Pope John Paul II
Pottstown 87, Pope John Paul II 63 >> Jacob Howard’s sweep of the jumping...
-
Mercury Girls Track Roundup: Perrotto paces Phoenixville past Upper Perk
Phoenixville 106, Upper Perkiomen 40 >> Gabrielle Perrotto’s sweep of the sprints was...
-
Boys Lacrosse: Mercury-Area Team-By-Team Preview
Boyertown Coach: Grady B. Wise, 2nd season Last year’s record: 9-11 overall, PAC semifinals,...
-
Ridley’s Chapman sisters are double trouble for Chi
Ridley sisters Morgan and Madison Chapman combined on a no-hitter in a 15-0 rout...
-
Fitzgerald leads Devon Prep/Delco Christian past Oxford
Tim Fitzgerald recorded scored five goals and Ryan Clauder made 10 saves as Devon...
-
Gioia’s first impression a good one for Marple Newtown
Freshman Kylie Gioia made her presence felt for Marple Newtown Thursday. She scored four...
-
Summy’s homer gives Haverford School reason to celebrate
Zak Summy was the walk-off hero Wednesday for The Haverford School. He belted a...