Mercury Girls Track Roundup: Perrotto paces Phoenixville past Upper Perk

Phoenixville 106, Upper Perkiomen 40 >> Gabrielle Perrotto’s sweep of the sprints was a key the Phantoms’ victory over the Indians in their PAC Frontier Division meet.

Perrotto took the 100 in 13.51, and the 200 in 28.41. Phoenixville also got two-win outings from Mary McNamara in the long jump (14-2) and the triple jump (29-11), Heather Branan in the high jump (4-4) and pole vault (8-0) and Riley Kappenstein in the discus (93-6) and javelin (106-2). LeeAnn Markwalter headed the 800 (2:45.88) and 1,600 (6:09.55) for UP.

Pope John Paul II 72, Pottstown 70 >> With a 29-26 scoring edge in the field events, the Golden Panthers were able to get by the Trojans and win their PAC Frontier Division meet.

Becca Schuremen and Colleen Morton aided the PJP cause with their firsts in throwing events. Schuremen won the shot put with a 30-2 throw while Morton went 91-1 in the javelin.