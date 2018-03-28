Mercury Girls Lacrosse Roundup: Rapchinski, Pope John Paul IIdouble up Pottstown

Monica Rapchinski racked up eight points for the Pope John Paul II girls lacrosse team Wednesday, leading it to a 16-8 victory over Pottstown in their Pioneer Athletic Conference Frontier Division win.

Rapchinski scored five goals and added three assists as PJP used an 8-3 advantage in the second half to close it out. Kallen Bustynowicz added two goals and two assists while Rory Nilson had a hat trick and a helper. Ebony Reddick paced Pottstown with six goals and an assist.

Phoenixville 11, Upper Perkiomen 6 >> Mary Michaud scored a game-high four goals to help the Phantoms roll past the Indians in PAC Frontier Division play.

Katie Baker kicked in with a hat trick for Phoenixville, which also got a pair of tallies from Maddie White. Bella Carpenter had a three-goal day to lead UP.

Upper Merion 15, Pottsgrove 9 >> Riley and Quinn O’Malley each figured in on seven goals as they led the Vikings’ win over the Falcons in PAC Frontier Division play.

Riley had four goals and three assists while Quinn added a hat trick and four assists; Molly Weygand chipped in with another four-goal showing for UM. Pottsgrove was led by Emily Williams and Alyssa Petrucelli, who each had three goals and two assists.

Owen J. Roberts 10, Perkiomen Valley 8 >> Even with Paige Tyson scoring a game-high five goals, the Vikings came up short of the Wildcats in their PAC Liberty Division contest.

Eloise Gebert netted a hat trick for OJR, whose 4-2 edge in second-half scoring was the difference. Danika Swech and Hannah Delahaye each added a pair of goals to the Roberts total.

Hill School 17, Princeton Day 7 >> Jordan Hower and Tatumn Eccleston combined for nine goals to head the Blues’ non-league victory over Princeton Day.

Hower had a game-high five tallies while Eccleston added four. Jess Ciarrocchi and Giavanna Tabarrini added pairs of goals, and Hannah Spease and Eccleston were credited with pairs of assists.