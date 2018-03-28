Mercury Boys Track Roundup: Howard leads Pottstown past Pope John Paul II

Pottstown 87, Pope John Paul II 63 >> Jacob Howard’s sweep of the jumping events headed the Trojans’ win over the Golden Panthers in their PAC Frontier Division meet.

Howard leaped 5-10 in the high jump, 20-2¼ in the long jump and 41-10¾ in the triple jump. Martin Metzger helped the Pottstown effort by taking the 300 intermediate hurdles in 43.28 and the 100 highs in 16.2. Nicholas Galbroth got PJP a sweep of the throwing events: The shot put (42-0), the discus (102-4) and the javelin (141-3).

Phoenixville 85, Upper Perkiomen 65 >> Christian Schaaf dominated the distance races in helping the Phantoms outrun the Indians in their PAC Frontier Division meet.

Schaaf won the 1,600 in 5:16.94 and the 3,200 in 11:35.65. UP had a three-event winner in Chalmers Stroup (shot put, 36-8; discus, 97-10; javelin, 138-5) while Tyrese Reid added firsts in the 200 (23.23) and long jump (20-9½).