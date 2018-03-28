Pottstown 87, Pope John Paul II 63 >> Jacob Howard’s sweep of the jumping events headed the Trojans’ win over the Golden Panthers in their PAC Frontier Division meet.
Howard leaped 5-10 in the high jump, 20-2¼ in the long jump and 41-10¾ in the triple jump. Martin Metzger helped the Pottstown effort by taking the 300 intermediate hurdles in 43.28 and the 100 highs in 16.2. Nicholas Galbroth got PJP a sweep of the throwing events: The shot put (42-0), the discus (102-4) and the javelin (141-3).
Phoenixville 85, Upper Perkiomen 65 >> Christian Schaaf dominated the distance races in helping the Phantoms outrun the Indians in their PAC Frontier Division meet.
Schaaf won the 1,600 in 5:16.94 and the 3,200 in 11:35.65. UP had a three-event winner in Chalmers Stroup (shot put, 36-8; discus, 97-10; javelin, 138-5) while Tyrese Reid added firsts in the 200 (23.23) and long jump (20-9½).
Recent News
-
Boys Lacrosse/ 52 mins ago
La Salle keeps Conestoga at arm’s length in heavyweight battle
SPRINGFIELD (MONTCO) >> There’s an argument to be made that both Conestoga and La...
-
Catholic League/ 1 hour ago
Archbishop Wood’s offense falters, denied PIAA three-peat by Mars in 5A final
HERSHEY >> It was the kind of game Archbishop Wood had found a way...
-
Mercury Girls Lacrosse Roundup: Rapchinski, Pope John Paul IIdouble up Pottstown
Monica Rapchinski racked up eight points for the Pope John Paul II girls lacrosse...
-
Mercury Softball Roundup: Taylor Lindsay, Upper Perk top Phoenixville
Upper Perkiomen 11, Phoenixville 2 >> The Indians banged out 17 hits while pitcher...
-
Mercury Baseball Roundup: Phoenixville rallies late, tops Upper Perk 3-2
Phoenixville 3, Upper Perkiomen 2 >> Scoring two runs in the bottom of the...
-
Mercury Boys Track Roundup: Howard leads Pottstown past Pope John Paul II
Pottstown 87, Pope John Paul II 63 >> Jacob Howard’s sweep of the jumping...
-
Mercury Girls Track Roundup: Perrotto paces Phoenixville past Upper Perk
Phoenixville 106, Upper Perkiomen 40 >> Gabrielle Perrotto’s sweep of the sprints was...
-
Boys Lacrosse: Mercury-Area Team-By-Team Preview
Boyertown Coach: Grady B. Wise, 2nd season Last year’s record: 9-11 overall, PAC semifinals,...
-
Ridley’s Chapman sisters are double trouble for Chi
Ridley sisters Morgan and Madison Chapman combined on a no-hitter in a 15-0 rout...
-
Fitzgerald leads Devon Prep/Delco Christian past Oxford
Tim Fitzgerald recorded scored five goals and Ryan Clauder made 10 saves as Devon...
-
Gioia’s first impression a good one for Marple Newtown
Freshman Kylie Gioia made her presence felt for Marple Newtown Thursday. She scored four...
-
Summy’s homer gives Haverford School reason to celebrate
Zak Summy was the walk-off hero Wednesday for The Haverford School. He belted a...