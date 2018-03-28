Mercury Baseball Roundup: Phoenixville rallies late, tops Upper Perk 3-2

Phoenixville 3, Upper Perkiomen 2 >> Scoring two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, the Phantoms overtook the Indians for victory in their PAC Frontier Division pairing.
Luke LeBeau had two of Phoenixville’s four hits and drove in two runs with help from a home run. Eric Schneider and Macauley Swenk drove in UP’s runs in the third.
Upper Merion 6, Pottsgrove 3 >> Bailey Delp was the bright spot for the Falcons in their PAC Frontier Division loss to the Vikings.
Delp had two of Pottsgrove’s eight hits while Alex Stump and Zane Alderfer drove in runs. Lucas Stringer, the second of three Pottsgrove pitchers, took the loss.
Perkiomen School 5, Abington Friends 1 >> Three pitchers combined to handcuff Abington Friends and help the Panthers to a non-league victory.
David Smith, Marc Molnar and Jayden Kemp stopped Abington on six hits, with Molnar fanning four and Kemp two. At the plate, John Crane drove in two Perkiomen runs while Jeremy Amaro and Zach Smith each had one RBI.
