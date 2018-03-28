Main Line baseball squads ready to get into the swing of spring

The Main Line high school baseball scene last spring featured a number of strong teams, including PAISAA champion Malvern Prep, PAISAA semifinalist Haverford School, Friends’ School League champion Shipley, Harriton (12-4 in the Central League) and Friends’ Central (11-1 in the Friends’ Schools League).

This spring, the Main Line should feature another strong crop of baseball squads. What follows is an early-season look at the Main Line high school baseball squads, based on information provided by the team’s coaches as of March 28:

Barrack Hebrew Academy

Head coach: Justin Cooper, fifth year.

Last year’s record: 12-5 overall, 8-2 Penn Jersey League, 4-2 Tri County League.

Key returnees: senior shortstop/pitcher Jacob Felger, senior first baseman/pitcher Jared Shotel, senior center fielder/pitcher Josh Beal.

Others to watch: junior second baseman Jon Cohen, junior outfielder Josh Berkowitz, freshman pitcher/third baseman Ben Beal.

Outlook: “Our seniors have played in every game since their freshman year, and their leadership will be key to our success,” said Cooper. “We should be able to limit errors and we have 4-5 strong arms on the mound. We should compete for both the Penn Jersey and Tri County titles again this year. Perkiomen is always tough but if we put the ball in play, throw strikes and make routine plays, we should be right in the mix, if not near the top, of our leagues.”

Conestoga

Head coach: Matt Diamond, second year.

Last year’s record: 9-10 overall, 9-7 Central League.

Key returnees: senior pitcher/shortstop Jacob Marcus, senior pitcher/outfielder Ryan Buck, senior catcher Luke Czepiel, senior first baseman Max Anastasia, senior outfielder/infielder Luke Borger, senior infielder Owen Margolis.

Players to watch: senior pitcher Mike Della Polla, senior infielder Alex Brown, senior outfielder Jared Deluccia, senior outfielder Eric Wajdula, junior outfielder Will Mauro.

Outlook: “This is a very senior-heavy team,” said Diamond. “That maturity and that leadership will play a big role in determining our team’s success. Also, we return three key pitchers from last season in Marcus, Buck, and Della Polla. That experience and confidence will play a big role in 2018. The keys to success will be our ability to consistantly play sound defense behind some experienced pitching. We also need to develop our offensive identity early in the season. It’s imperative that we take a focused approach to each at bat, work counts to put pressure on opposing pitchers, and be able to move runners and put the ball in play in key situations to accomplish our offensive goals.”

Episcopal Academy

Head coach: Mike Hickey, fifth year.

Last year’s record: 14-15 overall, 4-6 Inter-Ac.

Key returnees: senior middle infielder/pitcher and co-captain Isaiah Payton (Penn State), junior middle infielder/pitcher Jack O’Reilly (Notre Dame), senior catcher and co-captain Will Park.

Others to watch: senior outfielder/pitcher James Silvi, senior outfielder Adam Robinson, junior pitcher Cole Dumont, junior utility/pitcher Mitch Pagano, sophomore outfielder Will Kelley, sophomore outfielder/pitcher Taylor Schaible, sophomore infielder Brian Virbitsky, eighth-grader infielder/pitcher Daniel Kane (only non-returning starter from 2017).

Outlook: The Churchmen return eight of nine positional starters and five of their six top pitchers from last year. Hickey said, “The loss of Kyle Virbitsky will be filled capably by Isaiah Payton and Jack O’Reilly – each of them have started since their freshman year. Scouts have already been out for both. The return of Will Park (out last year due to injury) behind the plate will be an enormous boost both in contribution and leadership. The Inter-Ac is as competitive as always and we play, arguably, the most competitive schedule in the area, but we fully expect to be up to the challenge. We have a lot of experience back and expect to be one of the elite teams in the region.”

Friends’ Central

Head coach: Jon Rubin, fifth year.

Last year’s record: 17-5 overall, 11-1 Friends’ Schools League.

Key returnees: senior pitcher/infielder Nick Tuverson, junior catcher Ben Kollender, senior third baseman Dane Greisiger, junior infielder Mark Masi.

Others to watch: senior pitcher/infielder Kevin Montresor, senior pitcher/center fielder Alex McDonnell, sophomore outfielder Leo Burman.

Outlook: The Phoenix have big bats returning this season, including Tuverson, Kollender (.308 BA last season, .459 OBP) and Greisiger (22 hits, six extra-base hits). Leo Burman is also returning after a successful, but injury-shortened freshman season (.292 BA, .438 OBP). Rubin said, “We have the benefit of being able to roll out four mature senior pitchers. Nick Tuverson had a very successful Junior year on the mound (5-1, 3.03 ERA, four saves). Seniors Kevin Montresor, Alex McDonnell and Dane Greisiger pitched successfully in limited innings last year. They have been waiting in the wings for their time on the bump. Their contributions will be critical to our success. We also have several strong freshman who will see significant innings. It will be exciting to watch their development during the season. We graduated six strong seniors, and our biggest challenge will be filling their shoes. This year’s leadership group is really stepping up so we are excited to see what we can do.”

Harriton

Head coach: Scott Kurzinsky, 11th year.

Last year’s record: 16-5 overall, 12-4 Central League (champions).

Key returnees: senior pitcher Jonah Frankle, junior pitcher Jack Kochanowicz, senior infielder Jack Herrmann.

Others to watch: junior outfielder Adam Fine.

Outlook: The defending Central League champion return their two top pitchers from last year. Kurzinsky said, “We will lean on our two star pitchers but it will be a challenge scoring runs.”

Haverford High

Head coach: Paul Bogosian, 32nd year.

Last year’s record: 8-11 overall, 6-10 Central League.

Key returnees: senior third baseman Pat Boyle, senior infielder Finian O’Brien, senior outfielder Shaun Jones, senior outfielder Andrew Elcock, senior pitcher Ben Savitz, junior pitcher Danny Kelleher.

Others to watch: junior outfielder Ryan Odgers, senior pitcher Jack Scott, sophomore pitcher Adam Stuck, senior infielder Andrew Robideau, junior first baseman Brian Collins, senior infielder JD Doemling.

Outlook: Bogosian noted, “Our defense and pitching staff look good [in pre-season]. Pitching should be the biggest key to our success.”

Haverford School

Head coach: Bob Castell, 26th year.

Last year’s record: 19-14 overall, 5-5 Inter-Ac, lost in semifinals of PAISAA tournament.

Key returnees: senior infielder/pitcher Justin Meyer (.344 BA last year, 30 RBIs, 32 hits, 5 home runs); senior pitcher Grady Nance (3-3, 38.2 IP), senior Isaiah Winikur (.300 BA, 17 RBIs, 16 runs, 25 hits); senior pitcher Tommy Bagnell (3-2, 32 IP, 2.84 ERA); senior outfielder Nick Holtz (10 RBIs, 10 runs); junior outfielder Logan Keller (.311 BA, 13 RBIs, 28 hits, 16 runs); junior pitcher/outfielder Calvin Costner (.309 BA, 21 hits, 17 runs); junior pitcher/infielder Zak Summy (2-2, 29 IP, 2.86 ERA); junior Joe Bonini (15 runs, 7 RBIs), sophomore Pat Toal.

Outlook: The Fords lost several key players to graduation – team MVP Bryan Hyland (Cornell), Tommy Toal (LaSalle), David Hogarth (William & Mary) and Tyler Dunbar (Elizabethtown). During their four years at Haverford School, Toal, Hogarth and Hyland each had 100 hits, Toal scored more than 100 runs, Hyland had more than 100 RBIs and Dunbar collcted 18 wins. However, the Fords still have a solid nucleus. Castell said, “We will count on the strength of our experienced pitching staff, solid team defense, to go along with a strong offensive approach at the plate, to win games this season. We have a veteran team comprised primarily of juniors and seniors who gained valuable experience during the 2017 season.”

Lower Merion

Head coach: Tim Gunn, first year.

Last year’s record: 6-12 overall, 6-10 Central League.

Key returnees: senior shortstop Jake Stoller, senior catcher Marek D’alonzo, senior center fielder Jake Rocco, junior pitcher Casey Murphy.

Others To watch: junior pitcher Alec Deegan, senior outfielder Josh Jenkin.

Outlook: Gunn, who was a successful head coach of the Germantown Friends School baseball squad for the past six years, said, “Defensively, we are very strong with Jake Stoller at shortstop and strong-armed Marek D’Alonzo at catcher. Our pitchers have been throwing strikes and we have a fairly deep staff. Our senior Leadership will be key to our success this season, that and breaking the mindset of previous season won-loss records. Our season will be determined by whether or not we can hit.”

Malvern Prep

Head coach: Freddy Hilliard, eighth year.

Last year’s record: 25-6 overall, 7-3 Inter-Ac, PAISAA tournament champions.

Key returnees: senior pitcher Billy Corcoran, senior pitcher Brady Devereux, junior outfielder Chris Newell, senior infielder/pitcher Connor Dillon, sophomore pitcher Tristan Corcoran, sophomore infielder Connor Offshack.

Others to watch: junior outfielder/pitcher Liam Dabagian, sophomore infielder/pitcher Jarod Wade, sophomore infielder Cam Conley, junior infielder Chuck Andress, sophomore catcher Jordan Dissin, freshman outfielder Lonnie White, freshman pitcher/first baseman Fran O’Schell.

Outlook: Hilliard considers the Friars’ biggest strength to be their strong and experienced pitching. “Our biggest key to success will be our pitching staff shouldering the load for us until our young team can start to gel and get the offense going,” said Hilliard. “Our biggest challenge is replacing a lot of experience and getting this group to play sound and fundamental team defense.”

Radnor

Head coach: Joe Kerrigan, second year.

Last year’s record: 7-12 overall, 5-11 Central League.

Key returnees: senior pitcher Pat Lofton, junior shortstop Sean Mullarkey, junior second baseman Jack Lee, junior catcher George Hoysgaard, junior center fielder Seamus Kennedy.

Others to watch: junior pitcher/outfielder Matt Cohen, junior first baseman Nich Scheri, junior infielder Doug Campbell, freshman pitcher Owen Lewandowski.

Outlook: Kerrigan said, “We have a young team, we’re only returning three starters. We’re looking to surprise some teams in the Central League.”

Shipley

Head coach: Bryan Bendowski, 15th year.

Last year’s record: 18-10 overall, 10-2 Friends’ Schools League (champions).

Key returnees: senior third baseman/pitcher Gerard Sweeney, senior shortstop/pitcher Ian Humes, senior outfielder/pitcher Cole Humes, senior infielder/pitcher Blake Rodack, junior outfielder Evan Johnson, junior catcher Reed Sullivan, sophomore outfielder/pitcher Dillon Bevan, sophomore first baseman/pitcher Marco Grimmig, sophomore outfielder/pitcher Jeff Extor.

Others to watch: junior outfielder/pitcher Liam Riley, junior outfielder/pitcher Ethan Kline.

Outlook: The Gators, who are looking to win their fourth straight FSL title and make a deep run in the PAISAA state tournament, return nearly 10 starters from last year’s squad. “We have a very deep pitching staff, with nine returning arms,” said Bendowski. “If our pitchers can get ahead of the hitters, we will be very tough to beat. Our defense should be very solid. Offensively, we need be aggressive at the plate and put pressure on opposing teams with our speed. Our tough non-league schedule will be challenging but it should allow us to make a deep run in the state tournament.”