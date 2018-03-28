Gioia’s first impression a good one for Marple Newtown

Freshman Kylie Gioia made her presence felt for Marple Newtown Thursday. She scored four goals and dished out two assists as the Tigers jumped out to a big lead against Cardinal O’Hara and held on for a 16-14 season-opening victory.

Kaeley Cristello led the Tigers with five goals and an assist. Shannon McCarthy registered a hat trick and Paige Kostack added two goals and two helpers.

O’Hara chipped away at an eight-goal deficit and made things interesting late in regulation. Anna DeRita paced the Lions with five goals and Erin Grady had a pair of tallies.

In other nonleague action:

Penncrest 16, Souderton 4 >> Carly Baillis powered the Lions to a second straight win with four goals and Kenna Kaut chipped in with three goals and two assists.

Strath Haven 11, Bishop Shanahan 7 >> Sophie Haase had five goals and Margot Hotham, Emily Raech and Gillian Brennan each netted two for the Panthers, who led 9-1 at halftime. Katie Capalbo finished with six saves.

Springfield 8, Cardinal Gibbons (N.C.) 7 >> Sophomore goalie Aidan Gallagher made several outstanding saves late in regulation to preserve the win for the Cougars.

Olivia Little registered two goals and four assists while Dana Carlson tallied three goals for Springfield (2-0).

North Penn 21, Interboro 2 >> Morgan Reed accounted for both Interboro goals.