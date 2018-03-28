Gioia’s first impression a good one for Marple Newtown

Freshman Kylie Gioia made her presence felt for Marple Newtown Thursday. She scored four goals and dished out two assists as the Tigers jumped out to a big lead against Cardinal O’Hara and held on for a 16-14 season-opening victory.
Kaeley Cristello led the Tigers with five goals and an assist. Shannon McCarthy registered a hat trick and Paige Kostack added two goals and two helpers.
O’Hara chipped away at an eight-goal deficit and made things interesting late in regulation. Anna DeRita paced the Lions with five goals and Erin Grady had a pair of tallies.
In other nonleague action:
Penncrest 16, Souderton 4 >> Carly Baillis powered the Lions to a second straight win with four goals and Kenna Kaut chipped in with three goals and two assists.
Strath Haven 11, Bishop Shanahan 7 >> Sophie Haase had five goals and Margot Hotham, Emily Raech and Gillian Brennan each netted two for the Panthers, who led 9-1 at halftime. Katie Capalbo finished with six saves.
Springfield 8, Cardinal Gibbons (N.C.) 7 >> Sophomore goalie Aidan Gallagher made several outstanding saves late in regulation to preserve the win for the Cougars.
Olivia Little registered two goals and four assists while Dana Carlson tallied three goals for Springfield (2-0).
North Penn 21, Interboro 2 >> Morgan Reed accounted for both Interboro goals.
Recent News
-
Boys Lacrosse/ 53 mins ago
La Salle keeps Conestoga at arm’s length in heavyweight battle
SPRINGFIELD (MONTCO) >> There’s an argument to be made that both Conestoga and La...
-
Catholic League/ 1 hour ago
Archbishop Wood’s offense falters, denied PIAA three-peat by Mars in 5A final
HERSHEY >> It was the kind of game Archbishop Wood had found a way...
-
Mercury Girls Lacrosse Roundup: Rapchinski, Pope John Paul IIdouble up Pottstown
Monica Rapchinski racked up eight points for the Pope John Paul II girls lacrosse...
-
Mercury Softball Roundup: Taylor Lindsay, Upper Perk top Phoenixville
Upper Perkiomen 11, Phoenixville 2 >> The Indians banged out 17 hits while pitcher...
-
Mercury Baseball Roundup: Phoenixville rallies late, tops Upper Perk 3-2
Phoenixville 3, Upper Perkiomen 2 >> Scoring two runs in the bottom of the...
-
Mercury Boys Track Roundup: Howard leads Pottstown past Pope John Paul II
Pottstown 87, Pope John Paul II 63 >> Jacob Howard’s sweep of the jumping...
-
Mercury Girls Track Roundup: Perrotto paces Phoenixville past Upper Perk
Phoenixville 106, Upper Perkiomen 40 >> Gabrielle Perrotto’s sweep of the sprints was...
-
Boys Lacrosse: Mercury-Area Team-By-Team Preview
Boyertown Coach: Grady B. Wise, 2nd season Last year’s record: 9-11 overall, PAC semifinals,...
-
Ridley’s Chapman sisters are double trouble for Chi
Ridley sisters Morgan and Madison Chapman combined on a no-hitter in a 15-0 rout...
-
Fitzgerald leads Devon Prep/Delco Christian past Oxford
Tim Fitzgerald recorded scored five goals and Ryan Clauder made 10 saves as Devon...
-
Gioia’s first impression a good one for Marple Newtown
Freshman Kylie Gioia made her presence felt for Marple Newtown Thursday. She scored four...
-
Summy’s homer gives Haverford School reason to celebrate
Zak Summy was the walk-off hero Wednesday for The Haverford School. He belted a...